Emmerdale fans slam Paddy for his ‘hypocrisy’ as they recall awful treatment of Marlon

Fans of Emmerdale have called out heartbroken vet Paddy Kirk for his ‘hypocrisy’ in his treatment of cheating wife Chas.

Paddy recently learned that Chas had been cheating on him – and planned to run away – with Al Chapman.

After finding out, he told Chas that he would be taking their home and seeking sole custody of daughter Eve.

In his latest move, Paddy demanded that Chas leave the village.

However, Paddy’s demands have rubbed some fans up the wrong way.

Paddy told Chas that he wanted her to leave the village (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Emmerdale fans call out Paddy for his hypocrisy

Writing on Twitter, Emmerdale fans blasted Paddy as he demanded that Chas do one.

Many referenced the fact that Paddy had stolen his best friend’s partner, Rhona, after her relationship to Marlon fell apart.

Like Chas and Al, Paddy had also planned on leaving the village with his lover and her child – Marlon’s son, Leo.

“Stop shilling for Paddy. He tried to do the same thing with Leo. To cheat Marlon, of all people, out of seeing his own son,” said one viewer.

Stop shilling for Paddy. He tried to do the same thing with Leo. To cheat Marlon of all people out of seeing his own son. Everyone is too busy anointing and sanctifying Paddy as the poor victim who has a history of purity that they forget his own sludge-filled past.#emmerdale — Terminal Velocity (@TerminalVeloci5) December 28, 2022

“Paddy did the exact same thing to Rhona! Is that allowed because he’s a man?” said another fan.

Paddy did the exact same thing to Rona! Is that allowed because he’s a man? — kerry Jane (@kerryjane16) December 28, 2022

“Paddy is unbearable and a cheat himself. Chas is paying the price because she settled for him,” said another.

#emmerdale Well said. Paddy is unbearable and a cheat himself. Chas is paying the price because she settled for him. — The Other Me (@lalavie444) December 28, 2022

“Paddy had an affair with Rhona behind Marlon’s back and planned on taking his kid half way across the world. Literally done the exact same thing,” a fourth viewer wrote.

Paddy had an affair with Rhona behind marlons back and planned taking his kid half way across the world 😂 literally done the exact same thing. — Connor (@Connor55452873) December 28, 2022

Paddy the love rat

Paddy trying to take Leo away from Marlon and the village is not the only time he has been caught up in scandal.

He cheated on wife Emily with Viv Windsor, which resulted in her leaving him and the village.

He also cheated on Rhona with Tess, who died in a car accident.

Paddy later fell for Chas Dingle, who cheated on him, with Carl King.

They later re-united, but Chas cheated again, this time with Al Chapman, following the birth of her daughter with Paddy, Eve.

His treatment of Chas after finding out about her affair has already caused fans to turn on him.

Are his latest demands a step too far?

