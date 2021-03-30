Emmerdale fans took to Twitter to call out Nicola King’s head-scratching mishap in her back garden.

The character – played by Nicola Wheeler – was seen hanging out her washing in the middle of winter in the soap.

And this strange behaviour soon attracted the eagle eyes of disapproving fans online.

Nicola hung her washing out in the freezing fog (Credit: ITV)

What were Nicola and Jimmy up to in Emmerdale?

Nicola is embroiled in a storyline involving husband Jimmy and trying to get custody of his son from his ex, Juliette.

Juliette has hired a private investigator to gather information on Jimmy to prove that he and Nicola are not trustworthy parents.

Read more: Soap spoilers: Emmerdale storylines for next week revealed in pictures!

And he didn’t help his cause by allowing Mackenzie Boyd and Aaron Dingle to borrow his van to transport some dodgy TVs.

The PI also managed to take some incriminating snaps of the trio exchanging money.

Viewers couldn’t believe the washing faux pas (Credit: ITV)

What did Nicola do in the back garden?

The couple gathered in the back garden to discuss the matter and try to find a way to prove their innocence.

As Nicola hung the washing on the line, she said: “There’s no way that big wad of cash in these pictures came from selling scrap.”

“I hate to think of Aaron lying to me, he’s a mate!” Jimmy replied.

Those halfwits have dragged you into something dodgy. It plays right into Juliette’s hands!

But Nicola was furious.

She said: “Those halfwits have dragged you into something dodgy. It plays right into Juliette’s hands!

“I want the organ grinder not the monkey! Juliette isn’t messing around, she’s going low, so we need to think of something and quick.”

Despite the tension in the storyline, viewers only had one thing on their minds – why was Nicola hanging out the washing in freezing cold weather?

There’s nowt like putting your washing out in the freezing fog 🤦‍♀️🤷‍♀️#Emmerdale — Zombie 404 (@VampLover27) March 29, 2021

Why on earth has Nicola got washing hanging out in the freezing cold? #Emmerdale — Jayne England (@_jay_ne) March 29, 2021

That washing will never dry lol! #Emmerdale — emma cox 💋 🏒🎤🍹 (@coxyhockeychick) March 29, 2021

Is Nicola honestly thinking that washing will dry in a fog bank #emmerdale — Dick Chops (@DickChops3) March 29, 2021

How did viewers react?

It wasn’t long until viewers took to Twitter to express their dismay.

One viewer fumed: “Is Nicola honestly thinking that washing will dry in a fog bank?”

Read more: Emmerdale star Reece Dinsdale teases a fourth victim in upcoming stunt horror

Another wrote: “Why on earth has Nicola got washing hanging out in the freezing cold?”

A third said: “There’s nowt like putting your washing out in the freezing fog,” followed by a facepalm emoji.

ED! has contacted reps for Emmerdale for comment.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.