In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Tuesday April 25, 2023), Faye told Mary that there had been a fire at the women’s refuge. As Mary vowed to help, viewers have been left angry at the soap.

Mary felt sorry for Faye and wanted to help her set up a fundraiser so that she could pay for the repairs to the refuge.

After seeing these scenes, Emmerdale fans blasted the soap for ruining Mary and Faye’s relationship.

Emmerdale: Faye is conning Mary

Last night, Faye and Mary sat down in the Hide to have a meal together. However, Faye soon dampened the mood by thinking about work.

She revealed that there had been a fire at the women’s refuge she was helping to run. But, she insisted that they continue with their date as planned.

Mary felt awful for Faye and saw how upset she was about the fire. With this, she offered to set up a fundraiser to help pay for repairs.

Faye was curious as to if a fundraiser could work, but Mary told her that she had reported on successful ones in the past.

Emmerdale fans blast soap for ruining Faye and Mary

Emmerdale fans have blasted the soap for ruining Faye and Mary’s relationship. This comes as Faye prepares to con Mary and take her money.

They’ve slammed the soap for having Faye scam Mary as opposed to giving them a happy ending. They have stated that Mary deserves better.

One Emmerdale viewer rushed to support Mary and wrote: “Why are they doing this to poor Mary [bleep]?”

Another Emmerdale fan agreed and added: “Mary doesn’t deserve this [bleep]. Writers hate good characters.”

A fire at the shelter and they're struggling financially? Riiiighhtttttt. More like Faye is lying and going to try and scam Mary because we can't have one happy storyline. #Emmerdale — Owen (@itzzzo_) April 25, 2023

I don’t like how they have ruined Mary’s chances of finding love.. disgusted where they are taking this. #Emmerdale — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) April 25, 2023

Poor Mary can’t there be just one happy story! #Emmerdale — Sir Jeffers Jefferson (@memesEmmerdale) April 25, 2023

A third person tweeted: “A fire at the shelter and they’re struggling financially? Riiiightttttt. More like Faye is lying and is going to try and scam Mary because we can’t have one happy storyline.”

Another complained: “I don’t like how they have ruined Mary’s chances of finding love… disgusted where they are taking it.”

A fifth and final Emmerdale fan felt sorry for Mary and moaned: “Poor Mary, can’t there be just one happy story!”

Emmerdale: Will Mary be lucky in love?

Unfortunately, Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal that Mary isn’t lucky in love this time around as Faye scams her.

With Suzy sharing some concerns with Mary about Faye, Mary sets out to test Faye. When Faye realises that her schemes have been exposed, she rallies to flee.

As Mary confronts Faye, Faye grabs an envelope of money and leaves Mary bleeding and unconscious on the floor. Will Mary ever be lucky in love?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

