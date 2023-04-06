Emmerdale fans call out huge blunder over Rhona’s past

Last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Wednesday April 5), saw Rhona Goskirk’s ex-husband, Gus, turn up to the village.

Rhona was shocked when she bumped into Gus and told Marlon that her ex-husband was “the biggest mistake” of her life. However, now Emmerdale fans have blasted the soap for ‘rewriting’ Rhona’s past.

Gus appeared in the Woolpack (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Rhona Goskirk’s ex-husband, Gus, turned up

Last night, Gus was sitting eating a meal made by Marlon in the Woolpack. He complimented Marlon on the meal before bumping into Rhona.

Rhona walked into the pub and revealed that Gus was her ex-husband who was “the biggest mistake” of her life.

Gus had left Rhona in a mess after he had divorced her. He had even taken their dog, Cassie, leaving Rhona devastated.

Gus apologised for how things were left between them, arranging a catch-up with Rhona tomorrow. He then went into the pub toilets and made a phone call.

On the phone, Gus told someone on the phone that he had seen Rhona and that he would do his best to sort things about with her. It was clear that he wanted something.

Fans have been left baffled by Rhona’s ‘rewritten’ history (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans slam soap for ‘rewriting’ Rhona’s past

Emmerdale fans have slammed the soap for ‘rewriting’ Rhona’s past as she claimed that Gus was “the biggest mistake” of her life. They’ve pointed out that surely Pierce Harris would deserve that title seeing as how he raped Rhona.

One Emmerdale fan questioned: “Rhona, come on, Pierce must have been the biggest mistake of your life?”

Rhona, come on, Pierce must have been the biggest mistake of your life? #Emmerdale — Clover (@HawthorneAcre) April 5, 2023

Rhona who was in a relationship with rapist psycho Pierce calls her ex husband the biggest mistake of her life #Emmerdale — Traylor Holmes (@TraylorHolmes) April 5, 2023

Rhona ex husband has arrived “possibly worst decision of my life” take it she forgot about the man who in the end who raped her? #Emmerdale — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) April 5, 2023

Another fan commented: “Rhona, who was in a relationship with rapist psycho Pierce, calls her ex-husband the biggest mistake of her life.”

A third viewer agreed, tweeting: “Rhona’s ex-husband has arrived, “possibly the worst mistake of my life,” take it she forgot about the man who in the end raped her?”

Gus wants to use Rhona’s frozen embryos (Credit: ITV)

Why has Gus arrived in the village?

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Thursday April 6, 2023), Gus’ real motive for turning up in the village is revealed.

Over a catch up with Rhona, Gus asks Rhona for a big favour. He asks is he and his wife could use some of the frozen embryos that Rhona thought had been destroyed. How will Rhona react?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

