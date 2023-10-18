Emmerdale fans blast show over shock death: ‘What was the point?’

Fans of Emmerdale have hit out at the soap over a recent death, questioning: ‘What was the point?’

In devastating scenes earlier this year, a show favourite was unexpectedly killed off. And now viewers think they are trying to replace him so wonder why they bothered to kill the original off in the first place!

Amit has got a lot of explaining to do (Credit: ITV)

Shock death in Emmerdale

It was back in July that Emmerdale aired the surprise demise of Rishi Sharma.

Rishi and son Jai had been locked in a feud after Jai discovered he was adopted and Rishi was not his biological father. Rishi had initially refused to tell Jai who his real dad was, but on the morning of Jai’s wedding to Laurel, Rishi and Jai’s mum Georgia finally confessed the truth.

Jai’s dad is Rishi’s brother Amit. But they had sworn never to tell anyone to protect the strict family’s reputation. Rishi had stepped in and married Georgia and raised Jai as his own.

But even though Jai finally relented and started to forgive Rishi, he was devastated when Rishi didn’t attend the wedding. That was because he was lying dead at the bottom of the stairs in his house.

Viewers now know Rishi’s death was in fact not entirely an accident. Amit had come to visit Rishi to persuade him not to tell anyone the truth, but as they argued at the top of the stairs, Amit was holding on to Rishi’s shirt and Rishi grabbed his brother’s arm before losing his balance and falling down the stairs.

Amit left him there and pretended he’d never been near the house until he confessed all to Suni last week.

So far, Suni is keeping his dad’s secret, although he has confided in boyfriend Nicky.

Poor Rishi’s death was not completely an accident (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans hit out

But now Amit seems to be sticking around for a while, Emmerdale fans are not impressed. They have hit out at the show for killing off favourite Rishi, just to bring in his brother instead.

Writing on a Reddit thread, one fan asked: “What was the point of getting rid of Rishi just to replace him with someone else who isn’t as likeable?”

Another replied: “Bringing Amit into the show I think was just a way to create drama, unnecessary IMO, as they have other characters they should focus more on and Amit, so far, is highly unlikeable. I also kind of liked Rishi having a natural death, since most characters in Emmerdale don’t, but obviously, they couldn’t have that.”

Someone else agreed: “Rishi leaving was a chance to reduce the cast, not bring at least two more characters in.”

Over on X (formerly Twitter) the consensus was the same: “They kill off dear Rishi And replace him with a turnip of a brother,” said one accompanied with a ‘But why?’ gif.

“I don’t like this new geeza, he can’t take the place of Rishi, get rid ASAP,” raged another.

Several more agreed: “Can’t believe they got rid of Rishi for Amit,” said one. Another added: “They really killed Rishi for this dire storyline?”

Someone else declared: “They’ve obviously just come up with the Amit storyline off the top of their heads. Otherwise we’d be seeing flashbacks of the incident. Rishi deserved better!”

Caleb and Amit don’t exactly see eye to eye (Credit: ITV)

What happens next?

Amit seems to be staying around and Suni is keeping his murderous secret for now. But with Nicky in the know and the meet the parents lunch not going well tonight, how much longer can they live in harmony?

It’s clear Amit and Caleb do not get on as they clash over lunch on Wednesday October 18, but will Nicky tell his dad Amit’s dark secret?

And will Caleb use it against Amit creating himself another dangerous enemy?

