Last night in Emmerdale (Thursday, August 3), Gabby saw Nicky and lashed out at him, begging him to leave her alone.

She then went to punch him but accidentally ended up punching Billy in the face instead.

Emmerdale fans have now blasted Gabby after she raged at Nicky, telling her to ‘grow up.’

Gabby punched Billy accidentally (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Gabby tried to punch Nicky

This week in Emmerdale, Gabby saw Nicky and Suni kissing and confronted them. She couldn’t believe how fast Nicky had moved on and called Suni stupid for being with him after her previous warning.

Last night, Gabby bumped into Nicky once again and told him to leave the village. She told him that she’d lived there her entire life and that he needed to be the one to leave.

Livid with Nicky, she then went to punch him but ended up accidentally punching Billy instead.

Billy then took her back to Home Farm to support her as Gabby ranted about Nicky. Gabby then tried to kiss Billy, making him tell her that nothing could ever happen between them.

Fans want Gabby to ‘grow up’ (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans blast Gabby as she rages at Nicky

Emmerdale fans have blasted Gabby as she rages at Nicky and have told her to ‘grow up.’

She’s lashing out at him like a child and needs to accept that he’s moved on.

One person wrote: “Gabby, it really is time to grow up and get a grip. Bitter and twisted is not becoming”

Gabby, it really is time to grow up and get a grip. Bitter and twisted is not becoming #Emmerdale — Pam (@pam_debeauvoir) August 3, 2023

Gabby needs to have some self respect, keep having a go at Nicky, she’s embarrassing herself…🤦🏻‍♀️ #emmerdale — Teena Massam 💙🌷🌼 (@teenamassam) August 3, 2023

Gabby is a spiteful spoilt brat! It’s like she’s stalking Nicky #emmerdale — Rhys Thompson (@RhysThompson5) August 3, 2023

Another fan commented: “Gabby needs to have some self respect, keep having a go at Nicky, she’s embarrassing herself…”

Can Gabby move on? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Can Gabby get over Nicky?

Gabby’s still holding a grudge over what Nicky did to her and can’t allow him to be happy with someone else.

But, will can she get over Nicky? Can she ‘grow up’ and just get on with her life without lashing out at him? Or is it just too soon? Can you really blame her for being so upset?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

