Emmerdale fans blast Cathy and Ellis plot as they demand it ends

Emmerdale fans have hit out at the soap’s Cathy and Ellis plot, with some demanding it should end.

This week, Cathy used her 11-year-old niece April to try and get closer to Ellis.

Ellis has no idea about Cathy’s disturbing plans (Credit: ITV)

She manipulated her into letting her stay at their house and leaving love notes for her elder step-brother.

April leaves Ellis some sweets and a note from a mystery admirer.

He at first thought it was from Priya, but the truth soon emerged.

Cathy pretended not to be interested in Ellis and April took the blame.

But after Cathy left April uncomfortable with her demands and hints about having sex with Ellis, fans are disgusted.

And they are demanding bosses put a stop to the storyline now.

Cathy’s disturbing behaviour has seen fans demand an end to the storyline (Credit: ITV)

One said: “This whole ‘young teenager tries to make move on grown man’ plotline is just so weird, why do they keep doing it.”

A second said: “Really hope this storyline ends ASAP and [Cathy] doesn’t harm April and Ellis.”

In addition, a third said: “This Cathy/Ellis crush storyline is getting too creepy for me.”

A fourth said: “Don’t think I can take anymore of this with Cathy and Ellis it’s daft, cringe and annoying. Think I would have to say bye to it!!”

Emmerdale star Louisa Clein refused to film some abuse scenes (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale stars refused to film abuse scenes

It’s not the first controversial storyline the soap has tackled.

Last week Louisa Clein told how she had refused to film some scenes of abuse between paedophile Maya Stepney and victim Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant).

Speaking to Soap From the Box podcast, Louisa said: “Joe-Warren and I had a great relationship.

“We were very open about things and could really talk about how comfortable or uncomfortable we were about things.

“Sometimes the writers would write something so simple and we would both go, ‘I don’t think that’s necessary, I don’t think we need to show that.’”

The actress added that they pushed back and insisted on leaving some of the abuse to viewers’ imaginations.

She added: “I think actually far more effective if we show less or if the words say more as opposed to the action.”

