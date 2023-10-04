Last night in Emmerdale (Tuesday, October 3), Claudette was giving Charles the silent treatment as she remained furious with his betrayal.

Charles promised her that he was still the same person that she knew before and was sorry for framing Victor.

Emmerdale fans have now begged the soap to axe the Andersons as Claudette insists on sticking around.

Claudette isn’t happy with Charles (Credit: ITV)

Charles tried to make amends with his mum

Last night, Claudette didn’t fancy talking to Charles as she still resented him for his betrayal.

She was devastated that he’d framed Victor for stealing Rishi’s necklace right before his death, making his family think the worst of him.

Later on, Claudette came into the church and sat in the pew next to Charles.

She mentioned wanting to tell a group of children to be honest and kind, wishing that she could go back in time to tell Charles the same.

Charles then asked Claudette to forgive him, promising that he was the same person that she knew before.

Claudette, however, had her doubts as she remembered how Charles had acted in the pub with Tom the other day.

Fans have had enough (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans beg soap to axe the Andersons

Emmerdale fans are now begging the soap to axe the Andersons, being baffled as to why Claudette is still lingering in the village.

They’ve pointed out that she doesn’t own the house and that Charles should just kick her out seeing as they’ve fallen out. Or, even better, he could leave the village with her.

One fan pleaded: “Emmerdale please get rid of boring Charles and miserable Claudette. Nobody cares about these dull as dishwater characters. Send Belle and Tom with them as well whilst you are at it.”

Another person complained: “If Charles’ mother is acting like that, just kick her out.”

@emmerdale please get rid of boring Charles and miserable Claudette. Nobody cares about these dull as dishwater characters. Send Belle and Tom with them as well why you are at it. #emmerdale — Olly Oakes (@Olly_Oakes) October 4, 2023

#Emmerdale For goodness sake get rid of Charles and Claudette. So bored with these dull pointless characters — jammydodger (@perfwithsurf) October 3, 2023

#emmerdale Charles mum won’t forgive him so why doesn’t she move out! — Trish (@Trish270M) October 3, 2023

A third person said: “For goodness sake get rid of Charles and Claudette. So bored with these dull, pointless characters”

Another fan exclaimed: “Charles’ mum won’t forgive him so why doesn’t she move out?!”

A final viewer added: “No please Charles do hide away – miles and miles away from the village.”

Will they leave the village anytime soon? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Will Charles and Claudette make up?

Claudette’s staying with Charles despite him not getting along with her. But, will things change?

Will the mother and son make up? Or, will one of them decide to leave the village as the tension becomes unbearable?

