Emmerdale fans beg soap not to split up couple amid ‘disgusting’ storyline

Emmerdale fans are begging the soap not to split Liv and Vinny up, after last night’s episode (Wednesday, September 7, 2022) showed some cracks in their relationship.

After Sandra’s meddling, Liv and Vinny were seen rowing and questioning their marriage.

Now Emmerdale fans are hoping that the couple will be able to get through this rocky patch.

Sandra’s trying to split Liv and Vinny up (Credit: ITV)

Sandra drove a wedge between Liv and Vinny

Last night, Sandra’s attempt at breaking Liv and Vinny up seemed to be working.

At The Woolpack, Sandra switched Liv’s drink to an alcoholic one, making her daughter take a sip.

Liv panicked that the taste of alcohol might make her start drinking again.

Sandra told Liv not to tell anyone as it wasn’t worth the fuss but then went to tell Vinny behind Liv’s back.

Vinny was furious that Liv hadn’t been honest with him, researching support groups to help Liv.

He thought that she was drinking again which made Liv upset as he didn’t trust her.

With this, the row progressed, and Liv started questioning whether the couple were ‘in denial’ thinking that their marriage would work.

Was Liv speaking with anger or did she mean what she said?

Are Liv and Vinny at breaking point? (Credit: ITV)

Fans don’t want them to split

With Sandra’s meddling causing tension to rise between the pair, fans are begging Emmerdale not to split Liv and Vinny up.

One fan commented: “Don’t split up Vinny & Liv, leave them alone & let them be happy together.”

Another viewer said: “Why have you got to split them up they make a lovely couple get rid of her mother she gets on my nerves.”

A third Emmerdale fan exclaimed: “Just leave Vinny and Liv together. They are a lovely couple. Why have the writers got to split everyone up? Same with Mack and Charity. They’re good together.”

Another added: “Sick sick sick of this disgusting storyline.”

One viewer threatened to boycott the soap: “I will stop watching if Sandra destroys Liv and Vinnie.”

Is Sandra’s plan working?

Will Liv and Vinny split up?

Mandy to the rescue? (Credit: ITV)

Will Liv and Vinny break up?

Liv and Vinny are going through a tough time, both being the victim of Sandra’s schemes.

In tonight’s episode (Thursday, September 8, 2022) Mandy finds out about Liv taking a sip of alcohol and starts worrying that she’s slipping back into her old habits.

Later on, Sandra tries to make Liv believe that she’ll soon turn to drink again.

Pretending to support Liv, Sandra suggests that they go on holiday aboard for a while.

Will Liv look to Sandra to save the day?

Are Liv and Vinny about to split?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

