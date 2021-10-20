Emmerdale fans beg soap not to kill off Victoria

Emmerdale fans are begging the soap not to kill off Victoria Sugden.

Last week Meena found out her boyfriend David is in love with Victoria and is planning to be with her.

In this week’s scenes Meena, David, Victoria, Manpreet, Charles, Andrea, Mack and Charity set off on the survival challenge.

Meena damaged Victoria’s harness, however she was horrified when her sister Manpreet ended up using the damaged harness to get down the rock face.

Luckily Manpreet made it down without any issues, but Victoria refused to go down the rock as she was terrified of heights.

Meena wants Victoria dead (Credit: ITV)

Later Manpreet, Charles, David and Victoria were all crossing a rope bridge.

Charles turned around and told them there should only be two people on the bridge at a time and Victoria said: “What’s the worse that could happen?”

Just seconds later the bridge snapped, sending Manpreet and Charles falling into the river.

Emmerdale fans beg soap not to kill of Victoria

Victoria ended up in the river (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s scenes (Tuesday, October 19) David and Victoria tried to get to safety, but the bridge broke off one end.

David tried to get Victoria to climb up but she refused to leave him. Just a few moments later, they both ended up falling into the river.

They were both dragged along the rocky river, but they were unable to get to safety.

Victoria fell down the waterfall (Credit: ITV)

Eventually they managed to grab hold of a rock just before the waterfall. However Victoria ended up slipping out of David’s hands and ended up falling down the waterfall.

But will she survive?

Fans are begging the soap not to kill off Victoria, who has been a character on the soap since her birth in March 1994.

I swear they better NOT kill off the last #Sugden #Victoria #Emmerdale — Lyndsey Fitzpatrick 🫀♻️🔜💝 (@LyndseyFitz) October 19, 2021

Surely they can’t kill victoria off shes the only sugden left! #emmerdale — Ann-Marie Park (@phdannmarie) October 19, 2021

Omfg #emmerdale was amazing last night! Please don't kill Victoria or Mackenzie! — Andrew Macarthur (@AndrewM10105876) October 16, 2021

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

What do you think of last night’s episode of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!