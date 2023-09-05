Emmerdale fans beg soap to get rid of Gabby after ‘unacceptable’ behaviour

Recently in Emmerdale, Gabby blackmailed Billy so that he would help her ruin Nicky’s life and send a message to him.

Unfortunately for Gabby, her plan didn’t work and Kim ended up giving her a telling off.

Now, Emmerdale fans have begged the soap to get rid of Gabby after her ‘unacceptable’ behaviour.

Emmerdale: Gabby blackmailed Billy

Last week, Gabby blackmailed Billy and said that she’d lie to Dawn that he kissed her if he didn’t help her ruin Nicky’s life.

In last night’s episode (Monday, September 4), Dawn found out about Gabby’s schemes and confronted her.

Gabby apologised as Dawn slammed her for using Billy’s past to her advantage as well as for trying to kiss her husband.

She then said that she wanted nothing to do with Gabby anymore despite living under the same roof as her.

Kim later spotted the tension between Gabby and Dawn and quizzed them both before giving Gabby a talking to privately.

Fans beg soap to get rid of Gabby after recent behaviour

Emmerdale fans have well and truly had enough of Gabby and now are begging the soap to get rid of her after her ‘unacceptable’ behaviour towards Billy.

One fan commented: “Good for Billy telling Dawn the truth. I think Gabby’s got to leave Home Farm, her behaviour is unacceptable. Gabby needs to leave Nicky alone he is gay and not into her. Yes Nicky’s in the wrong but Gabby needs professional help.”

Another viewed demanded: “Kim please send Gabby to one of those strict, badly behaved teen camps in the USA.”

A third fan joked: “Here’s an idea, Kim – send Gabby to boarding school & keep Thomas at home.”

Will Gabby leave Emmerdale?

Next week, it seems as though these Emmerdale fans will get their wish as Gabby decides to sell up and move away from the village.

Gabby will soon be taking a long break away from the soap and will return in the future after she has time to reset and clear her head from this Nicky mess. Will you miss Gabby?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

