Emmerdale fans beg soap to axe character after love confession: ‘Could Mack sink any lower?’

Last night in Emmerdale (Thursday, October 19), Mack worried as Chloe was about to come out of her coma.

Before Chloe woke up, Mack had told Charity that he still loved her and wanted to know if she felt the same.

Emmerdale fans have now begged the soap to axe Mack after his love confession, asking: ‘Could Mack sink any lower?’

Emmerdale: Mack confessed his love to Charity

Over in the Dales yesterday, Charity helped Mack look after Reuben for a while.

However, Mack couldn’t hide his true feelings any longer and confessed his love for Charity.

He told her that he still loved her and wanted to know if she felt the same.

Charity told him that she couldn’t let herself love him any longer as he had made his decision.

She thought that he was just using her as a backup option should Chloe never wake up.

Mack then found out that Chloe was being taken out of her coma and rushed to the hospital to be with her.

However, when Chloe woke up, she told Mack that she couldn’t remember anything from the crash.

Emmerdale fans beg soap to axe Mack after love confession

Emmerdale fans have had enough of Mack and have begged the soap to axe the character after his love confession to Charity.

They are desperate for the love triangle to end and can’t take much more of Mack changing his mind.

One fan asked: “Could Mack sink any lower? He really is a piece of [bleep.]”

Another wondered: “Can we seriously just [bleep] off with Mack and Charity and this whole story now?”

A third fan stated: “Mack really should’ve been the one who died… there’s still time.”

Mack really should've been the one who died…. there's still time 🙏🙏🙏🙏 #Emmerdale — Megara 🌌 (@Russoalex1992) October 19, 2023

Mack actually doing my head in now. I just want Charity to be away from him & over him #Emmerdale — Jess (@ifeelflames) October 19, 2023

Can Chloe’s next revenge story actually work and end with Mack dead please #Emmerdale — TvJuice (@TJuice247) October 19, 2023

Another Emmerdale viewer complained: “Mack’s actually doing my head in now. I just want Charity to be away from him & over him.”

A final person begged: “Can Chloe’s next revenge story actually work and end with Mack dead please?”

Will Mack get back with Charity?

Before Chloe woke up from her coma, Mack confessed his love for Charity. However, once he visited Chloe at the hospital, he told her that he wasn’t going anywhere.

But, will Mack get back with Charity? Or, will he carry on playing happy families with Chloe?

