Emmerdale fans beg Moira to dish out her famous form of punishment now she knows about Chas’ affair

Fans of Emmerdale have begged that Moira dish out her famous ‘Glasgow kiss’ in the aftermath of her learning about Chas’s affair with Al.

Moira recently learned that Chas had been having an affair with Al Chapman.

As a result of their infidelity, Cain had set a trap for Al, and Kyle shot him dead during their struggle.

Cain took the fall for Kyle’s crime.

He is now in prison, and Kyle traumatised, all as a result of Chas and Al’s affair.

Emmerdale fans have been left hoping that Moira will take out her fury in violent fashion.

It wouldn’t be the first time Moira has lashed out (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans beg Moira to give Chas a ‘Glasgow kiss’

On Twitter, Emmerdale fans shared their hopes that they would see Moira give Chas a ‘Glasgow kiss’ over the affair.

A Glasgow kiss is a slang term for a headbutt.

Moira previously delivered Charity ‘a gift from Glasgow’ after she mocked Moira’s accent.

And now, viewers are hoping Moira will do the same for Chas.

“Go to the pub Moira, and give Chas the Glasgow kiss in front of everyone, especially Paddy,” wrote one viewer.

“Give Chas a Glasgow kiss please Moira!” wrote another.

“If Moira gives Chas one hell of a Glasgow kiss then I’ll love her forever and ever,” said a third.

“Oh hell no Moira knows about Chas and Al, Chas may run for her life because when Moira gets you she will give you the exact same thing she give Charity and that was the Glasgow kiss team Moria go and get her Moira,” said another viewer.

Could Moira confront Chas with another gift from Glasgow?

Emmerdale fans are certainly hoping so!

