Emmerdale viewers recently found out that Gail Loman and Ryan Stocks had a secret son together and had given him up for adoption 13 years ago.

Now, Oscar is in need of a bone marrow transplant after suffering from aplastic anemia.

Emmerdale fans have now been left baffled over Ryan’s treatment towards his secret son.

Oscar needs a bone marrow transplant (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Ryan and Gail have a secret son

Recently, Gail met up with a woman named Sophie at the Allotment and found out that Sophie’s adopted son – Oscar – was ill with anaemia.

He needed a bone marrow transplant and Sophie wondered if his birth mum and dad – Gail and Ryan – were a match for him.

Gail promised to go for a test but wanted to keep Ryan out of it, pretending that she didn’t know where he was.

However, she later told Ryan about Oscar’s situation but he told her that he’s not their responsibility and that they gave him up for a reason.

Viewers have been left baffled by Ryan’s actions (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans baffled over Ryan’s treatment of Oscar

Emmerdale fans have now been left baffled over Ryan’s treatment of Oscar. He gave him up for adoption yet he had a massive go at Charity for giving him up when he was a baby.

He’s now been condemned for doing exactly what Charity did to him, to his own son.

One fan wrote: “This secret kid of Ryan and Gail’s makes no actual sense surely Ryan would’ve mentioned this when he met Charity surrounding his adoption not to mention Irene! [Bleep!] It makes no sense…”

Another noted: “Weird how Ryan was making Charity feel so guilty when she gave him up for adoption, yet he did the same thing to his own son.”

Weird how Ryan was making Charity feel so guilty when she gave him up for adoption, yet he did the same thing to his own Son. #emmerdale — Jamal (@Jamal06122771) September 25, 2023

Wait, WHAT!? So Ryan knows they have a son together? My gosh. He got onto Charity for giving him up, but he also did the same?🫤 #Emmerdale — Wini's World (@Winis_World) September 23, 2023

Wait. Ryan gave Charity hell, when he too has given a child up for adoption? #emmerdale — Erica Kane Cosmetics Rep (@edjohntv) September 23, 2023

Another viewer added: “Wait, WHAT? So Ryan knows they have a son together? My gosh. He got onto Charity for giving him up, but he also did the same?”

A fourth fan agreed: “Wait. Ryan gave Charity hell when he too has given a child up for adoption?”

Ryan had no right having a go at Charity (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Is Ryan a hypocrite?

Charity abandoned Ryan in the hospital as a baby after she believed he had died. Irene then adopted him.

Ryan had a massive go at Charity for giving him up but did the same to Oscar. If that’s not hypocritical, then we don’t know what is!

