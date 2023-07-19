Emmerdale fans baffled over Kim’s treatment of Nicky: ‘What did I miss?’

This week in Emmerdale, Gabby called the police on Nicky after becoming frustrated with the way he was swanning back into her life.

Kim then lied to the police, failing to back Gabby’s version of events up.

Now, Emmerdale fans have been left baffled over Kim’s treatment of Nicky.

Gabby reported Nicky (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Gabby called the police on Nicky

This week, Gabby had truly had enough of Nicky being embraced by Dawn and Kim again. Feeling as though everybody had forgotten about what he did to her, Gabby saw red.

She reported Nicky to the police and explained that he lied about being a nanny. She explained that Nicky had given her fake references when he first applied to the job.

Kim then lied to the police and said that Nicky didn’t give any references and Gabby just accepted him as the nanny without them.

After the police had left, Kim then told Gabby that there were references but she’d disposed of them.

She didn’t want the police sniffing around Home Farm, protecting Nicky in the process.

Fans thought that Kim wanted revenge (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans baffled by Kim’s treatment of Nicky

Emmerdale fans have been left baffled by Kim’s treatment of Nicky. They thought that Kim wanted revenge on him too.

Now, they’re wondering why she hid the references and got him out of trouble with the police.

One fan wrote: “Um, what happened to Kim’s so called revenge plan? Not only has she full on let Nicky work his way back in, she’s now hiding/destroying potentially incriminating evidence cos she doesn’t want the police looking too closely into Home Farm really?”

Another Emmerdale viewer commented: “So what did I miss, why isn’t Kim letting Gabby report Caleb and Nicky???”

A third person tweeted: “Like Kim would be standing around just letting Caleb and Nicky get away with what they did though.”

Is Kim letting Nicky off the hook? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Will Kim get revenge on Nicky?

It seems as though Kim is letting Nicky off the hook, frustrating Gabby.

But, will Kim get revenge on Nicky for what he did to Gabby? Or, does her anger lie more towards Caleb than his son?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

