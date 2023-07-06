Emmerdale fans left completely baffled as Jacob tries to save Lloyd’s life

In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Wednesday, July 5), Dan punched Amelia’s stalker Lloyd and left him with life-threatening injuries.

David came across the scene and called trainee doctor Jacob, who then rushed to save Lloyd’s life, checking to see if he was still breathing.

Now, Emmerdale fans have been left baffled by Jacob’s behaviour.

Dan put Lloyd in fatal danger (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Dan punched Lloyd

Last night, Lloyd turned up at the church and started talking to Amelia. He explained that he was lonely and felt connected to her whilst watching her videos.

Afterwards, Dan was working in the garage and saw Lloyd with Amelia. He then had it out with him as Lloyd creepily suggested that he would be seeing a lot more of his daughter.

Dan then punched Lloyd making him fall and hit his head on a rock, falling unconscious. Cain called an ambulance, then told Dan to go inside before leaving Jacob to tend to Lloyd.

Protecting Dan, Cain told him to stay quiet and think of a story.

However, Dan soon cracked and told the police that he was the one who punched Lloyd.

Let’s leave it to Jacob (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans baffled as Jacob tries to save Lloyd

Emmerdale fans have now been left baffled as Jacob was left to try to save Lloyd’s life before the paramedics came.

Instead of finding Liam or Manpreet, the villagers trusted Jacob to tend to Lloyd as if he was qualified.

One fan wrote: “Jacob?!?!? Since when was he a [bleep] doctor???”

Another commented: “Jacob suddenly Emmerdale’s paramedic then”

A third viewer wondered: “Did we miss the ep where Jacob trained in first aid or something?” Meanwhile someone else sarcastically commented: “Leave it to Jacob the doctor, then.”

Jacob is a medical student (Credit: ITV)

So, is Jacob actually medically trained?

Jacob is a medical student with dreams of becoming a doctor, although he doesn’t have much experience in the field at the moment.

He previously did some work experience at the hospital and is studying medicine. However, he’s far from qualified.

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!