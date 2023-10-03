Last night in Emmerdale (Monday, October 2), Chas bonded with a new man called ‘Simon’ over the loss of their children.

Chas spoke about Grace as ‘Simon’ told her that he’d lost a daughter of his own.

Emmerdale fans have now been left baffled over Chas moving on with a new man.

Chas moved on (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Chas moved on with a new man

In the most recent episode of Emmerdale, Chas visited Grace’s grave with Paddy.

Afterwards, she shared a few drinks with ‘Simon’, unaware that he was actually Harry. As Chas spoke about the loss of Grace, ‘Simon’ opened up about the loss of his own seven-year-old daughter.

After realising that ‘Simon’ was over the limit after drinking, Chas then allowed him to stay over on the sofa for the night.

Once she headed upstairs, ‘Simon’ then started looking around the backroom of the pub, picking up a photo of Caleb.

His intentions were unclear but he was clearly up to no good as his vendetta against Caleb was still very much alive.

Fans have no idea why Chas let him stay (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans baffled by Chas and her new man

Emmerdale fans have now been left baffled as Chas moved on with her new man.

They’re wondering why she let ‘Simon’ stay on the sofa after only just meeting him about an hour ago. They’ve pointed out that it wasn’t even late and that there was no need for him to stay, especially considering she hardly knows him.

One Emmerdale viewer complained: “Chas, what are you doing? You just met this guy.”

Chas what you doing, you just met this guy. #Emmerdale 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Garry Enfield (@EnfieldGarry) October 2, 2023

Lovely to see this new guy is going to sleep on the sofa and Chas getting him a duvet …………..as the light pours through the kitchen window. #emmerdale — AdamBede2 (@Bede2Adam) October 2, 2023

Chas taking in any old Tom, Dick or Harry. Why can't he get a cab home…and what time is it anyway. It's still daylight outside…surely not time for bed just yet…although knowing Chas….it soon will be #Emmerdale — Pam (@pam_debeauvoir) October 2, 2023

Another fan added: “Lovely to see this new guy is going to sleep on the sofa and Chas is getting him a duvet… as the light pours through the kitchen window.”

A third fan wrote: “Chas taking in any old Tom, Dick or Harry. Why can’t he get a cab home… and what time is it anyway? It’s still daylight outside… surely not time for bed just yet… although knowing Chas… it soon will be”

A fourth viewer said: “What the [bleep] is this new nonsense with Chas? Letting a man you’ve just met sleep on your sofa? [Bleep] ridiculous”

What’s Harry’s game? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Is Chas in danger?

Viewers will know that ‘Simon’ is actually Harry – the businessman that had Caleb beaten up.

Chas is unaware of this and has no idea that her new man actually has bad blood with her brother.

But, is Chas in danger as she gets closer to Harry? Is Harry just using her to get more info on Caleb?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

