Emmerdale fans baffled by sudden change to last night’s episode

As last night’s episode of Emmerdale aired (Sunday, November 27) fans were left baffled by a sudden change to the soap’s usual tone and style.

As the episode’s final scenes aired, the song ‘Hold Back the River’ by James Bay began to play in the background.

The song played as Chas and Mack celebrated their engagement and David and Victoria appeared to split.

However Emmerdale fans were confused by the show’s abrupt change.

Emmerdale fans were confused over the music (Credit: ITV)

Fans are baffled by Emmerdale’s closing scenes

Speaking on Twitter, viewers aired their confusion at the choice of closing music.

“Not feeling the background music in Emmerdale at all,” said one fan.

“What’s with the dramatic music Emmerdale?” another viewer asked.

Others compared the stylistic choice to something on Hollyoaks.

“What’s with the music?” one viewer asked. “Is Emmerdale trying to be like Hollyoaks?”

“Why in the Hollyoaks are they playing music?!” another chimed in.

“Alright, what’s with the [bleep] music Emmerdale? David take your hat off,” an irate fan snapped.

What happened in last night’s Emmerdale?

The song began playing as Chas and Mackenzie discussed their engagement.

As Chloe informed Mack, via text, that he is running out of time, he joined Chas on the sofa with a bottle of champagne.

While Chas admired her engagement ring, Mack told her how serious he was about her – and the engagement.

The song began to play in the background.

The episode then cut to David and Victoria, bickering in the street.

David’s childish behaviour is too much for Victoria (Credit: ITV)

With the song still playing, Victoria revealed that she is leaving David due to his childish and selfish behaviour.

This comes as he endangered the children by opening up the shop while he should have been watching them, and blaming Victoria for his speeding crime.

Is there any way back for Victoria and David?

And is time running out for Mack?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

