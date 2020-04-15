Emmerdale fans baffled by Sam Dingle star, James Hooton's real voice

Emmerdale fans were left baffled by Sam Dingle actor, James Hooton's real voice as he appeared on This Morning.

On yesterday's episode of This Morning (Tuesday, April 14), the actor appeared on the daytime show in order to talk about Sam and Lydia's up and coming wedding.

Speaking about Lydia's disappearance on the wedding day, James said: "Well she's had a few drinks. There's a bit of drama surrounding it but I think she gets there in the end."

Fans were baffled by James's voice (Credit: ITV Hub)

However, viewers were more distracted after hearing James's voice.

They were shocked that he sounds nothing like his alter ego.

Sam Dingle sounds so different in real life 😳 #ThisMorning #Emmerdale — 🌟Mr Marky🌟 (@MrMarky123) April 14, 2020

I was today years old when I heard Sam Dingle's real voice #ThisMorning — J🇬🇧🇳🇬🦁❤ (@MissLionHeart) April 14, 2020

Sam has a very posh voice in real life #emmerdale — Chantel 👠 (@hutchinsonchan2) May 23, 2019

Will Sam and Lydia get a happy ending?

Spoilers revealed that Lydia does return home in time for the wedding and she and Sam get married.

As the pair celebrate, Lydia drinks out of the welly, therefore officially becoming part of the Dingle clan.

Sam and Lydia will get married in this week's episodes Credit: ITV)

But will they have a happy marriage?

When Ruth asked if Sam and Lydia eventually get a happy ending, James said: "I think so, well you know it's Soapland so we might get a happy couple of weeks. You never know."

He then said to the presenter: "You and Eamonn are still going strong after all these years."

How long has James been in Emmerdale?

Recently James celebrated 25 years playing Sam in Emmerdale.

The actor joined the show in 1995 as Zak Dingle's son and was only supposed to be in it for eight episodes."

Speaking about his time on the soap, James joked: "25 years in the show, I think you get less for murder these days. Don't you?"

James has been on the soap for 25 years (Credit: ITV Hub)

He added: "I started out in January '95 on an eight episode contract and it was extended slightly to 13 eps so I originally filmed out 13 eps.

"I thought that was it, I was on my merry way and then you know, 25 years later here I am, still here."

Emmerdale's scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The soap now airs three episodes a week on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.

