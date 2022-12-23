In last night’s Emmerdale (Thursday December 23, 2022), PC Swirling was dressed up as Santa for the Christmas event at the village hall.

He was responsible for giving presents to the children.

However, Emmerdale fans have been left baffled by PC Swirling’s huge error as Santa.

PC Swirling was this year’s Santa (Credit: ITV)

PC Swirling was Emmerdale’s Santa

This year, Charles decided to hold a Christmas fundraiser to raise money for a stroke charity.

He put on a carol concert and held food and drink stations in the village hall.

PC Swirling was also dressed up as Santa to give out presents to the children.

However, he wasn’t the most realistic of Santas.

The cop failed to put on a festive smile and instead was a rather grumpy chap.

After Chas and Paddy started arguing in the village hall, PC Swirling ushered all of the children outside.

However, soon after, he made a huge mistake that hasn’t gone unnoticed amongst fans.

PC Swirling took his Santa hat and beard off (Credit: ITV)

Fans were baffled over PC Swirling’s change of character

As PC Swirling joined the crowd outside to watch the carol concert, he removed his Santa hat and pulled his beard down, revealing his true identity to the children.

Fans have picked up on how he ruined the magic.

One viewer tweeted: “What the [bleep] kind of Santa takes the beard and hat off around kids?! And what the [bleep] was he doing having such a serious conversation with such a young child? FBI keep your eyes on that one.”

Another wrote: “Can’t be [bleep] to even wear the beard now!!! And the award for the worst Santa ever… goes to…”

"Wait, Santa's a cop?!" said all the kids #Emmerdale — Jamie Was Crazy (@JamieTVandNews) December 22, 2022

A third viewer commented: “‘Wait, Santa’s a cop’, said all the kids.”

Another said: “Santa Swirling destroying Christmas for the kiddies by removing his beard… What a [bleep]!”

Did PC Swirling ruin Christmas for the children?

What do you think?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

