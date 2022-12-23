Emmerdale's PC Swirling is dressed as Santa with not hat on and his beard pulled down and, in a bubble, PC Swirling is in his police uniform
Emmerdale fans baffled by PC Swirling’s HUGE error

PC Swirling wasn't cut out for the Santa life

By Tamzin Meyer

In last night’s Emmerdale (Thursday December 23, 2022), PC Swirling was dressed up as Santa for the Christmas event at the village hall.

He was responsible for giving presents to the children.

However, Emmerdale fans have been left baffled by PC Swirling’s huge error as Santa.

Kyle talks to PC Swirling, who is dressed as Santa on Emmerdale
PC Swirling was this year’s Santa (Credit: ITV)

PC Swirling was Emmerdale’s Santa

This year, Charles decided to hold a Christmas fundraiser to raise money for a stroke charity.

He put on a carol concert and held food and drink stations in the village hall.

PC Swirling was also dressed up as Santa to give out presents to the children.

However, he wasn’t the most realistic of Santas.

The cop failed to put on a festive smile and instead was a rather grumpy chap.

After Chas and Paddy started arguing in the village hall, PC Swirling ushered all of the children outside.

However, soon after, he made a huge mistake that hasn’t gone unnoticed amongst fans.

While talking to PC Swirling, who is dressed as Santa, Kyle looks off-camera, on Emmerdale
PC Swirling took his Santa hat and beard off (Credit: ITV)

Fans were baffled over PC Swirling’s change of character

As PC Swirling joined the crowd outside to watch the carol concert, he removed his Santa hat and pulled his beard down, revealing his true identity to the children.

Fans have picked up on how he ruined the magic.

One viewer tweeted: “What the [bleep] kind of Santa takes the beard and hat off around kids?! And what the [bleep] was he doing having such a serious conversation with such a young child? FBI keep your eyes on that one.”

Another wrote: “Can’t be [bleep] to even wear the beard now!!! And the award for the worst Santa ever… goes to…”

A third viewer commented: “‘Wait, Santa’s a cop’, said all the kids.”

Another said: “Santa Swirling destroying Christmas for the kiddies by removing his beard… What a [bleep]!”

Did PC Swirling ruin Christmas for the children?

What do you think?

Emmerdale - PC Swiring Become A Santa (22nd December 2022)

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

