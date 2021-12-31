Emmerdale fans have been left baffled by Belle Dingle’s mobile phone blunder in last night’s episode (Thursday, December 30).

In last night’s scenes, Ellis, Belle and Kyle set off into the woodlands for an explorer experience for Kyle.

However Ellis got a call from Priya, who was upset, and set off back to the village to see her.

Ellis left Belle and Kyle (Credit: ITV)

Soon Kyle twisted his ankle and Belle decided they should go home, but she realised Ellis had accidentally taken her car keys with him.

Belle took Kyle back to the car and broke the window so he could sit inside.

She then reached for her phone and noticed it was on low battery.

Belle tried to call Ellis but got no answer, as his dad Al declined the call while Ellis was away from his phone.

Belle’s phone was low on battery (Credit: ITV)

Belle then left a voicemail but her phone died. However fans were left questioning why she didn’t try to call or text someone else or try calling emergency services.

Belle could have sent out a mass text to everyone when she couldn't get hold of Ellis. 15% battery is plenty to do that. Also, 999. The plotholes are ridiculous #Emmerdale — Jamie Was Crazy 🎄 (@JamieNews81) December 31, 2021

Okay i usually like her but in today's episode Belle is actually an idiot. She could have called a cab in the times she called Ellis #emmerdale — Caitlin (@xowildflowerxo) December 30, 2021

So Belle, with that last 10% battery could have phoned literally ANYONE ELSE WITH A CAR 🙄 so bloody stupid 😂 😂 #Emmerdale — RESTING GRINCH FACE 🎄 (@Chadderbox2018) December 30, 2021

Ellis is the ONLY person Belle can phone for help out of a whole village? #Emmerdale — Jan Robertson (@SoapQueen86) December 30, 2021

I know what you could do Belle…… Call your brother!!! #emmerdale — Clair Daniels (@clairdan3) December 30, 2021

Why didn’t Belle ring someone else? #Emmerdale — Suzanne Norris (@SCNorris) December 30, 2021

Why doesn't Belle just call someone else? Her family is huge, someone must be about to pick them up. Even Amy, she would go for Kyle… #emmerdale — Caitlin (@xowildflowerxo) December 30, 2021

Emmerdale: What’s next for Belle and Kyle?

After failing to get through to Ellis, Belle got back in the car with Kyle.

Tonight (Friday, December 31) Belle and Kyle appear unconscious and pale as they’re huddled together in the car.

Why didn’t Belle ring someone else?

That night Cain is out for revenge as he heads over to Ellis’.

Cain wants revenge (Credit: ITV)

Next week Cain worries about Kyle and orders Marlon to evict Ellis from Tall Trees starting a war between the Dingles and Chapmans.

Nate and Moira worry about what Cain has planned for Ellis.

Meanwhile Cain goes looking for Ellis. Is he in danger?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

