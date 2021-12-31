Ellis Belle Emmerdale
Emmerdale fans baffled by Belle Dingle’s mobile phone blunder

Belle and Kyle were left in the forest

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale fans have been left baffled by Belle Dingle’s mobile phone blunder in last night’s episode (Thursday, December 30).

In last night’s scenes, Ellis, Belle and Kyle set off into the woodlands for an explorer experience for Kyle.

However Ellis got a call from Priya, who was upset, and set off back to the village to see her.

Ellis left Belle and Kyle (Credit: ITV)

Soon Kyle twisted his ankle and Belle decided they should go home, but she realised Ellis had accidentally taken her car keys with him.

Belle took Kyle back to the car and broke the window so he could sit inside.

She then reached for her phone and noticed it was on low battery.

Belle tried to call Ellis but got no answer, as his dad Al declined the call while Ellis was away from his phone.

Belle's phone Emmerdale
Belle’s phone was low on battery (Credit: ITV)

Belle then left a voicemail but her phone died. However fans were left questioning why she didn’t try to call or text someone else or try calling emergency services.

Emmerdale: What’s next for Belle and Kyle?

After failing to get through to Ellis, Belle got back in the car with Kyle.

Tonight (Friday, December 31) Belle and Kyle appear unconscious and pale as they’re huddled together in the car.

Why didn’t Belle ring someone else?

That night Cain is out for revenge as he heads over to Ellis’.

Emmerdale Mon 3 Jan Cain forces Marlon to evict Ellis from Tall Trees
Cain wants revenge (Credit: ITV)

Next week Cain worries about Kyle and orders Marlon to evict Ellis from Tall Trees starting a war between the Dingles and Chapmans.

Nate and Moira worry about what Cain has planned for Ellis.

Meanwhile Cain goes looking for Ellis. Is he in danger?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

