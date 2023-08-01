In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Monday, July 31), Georgia exited the Dales and waved goodbye to her loved ones.

This departure comes so soon after the character returned to the village.

Now, Emmerdale fans have been left baffled as the show airs yet another exit.

Georgia left the village (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Georgia left the village

Georgia Sharma only returned to the village a week ago for Jai and Laurel’s wedding. She had argued with Rishi and made him tell Jai the truth about his real father.

Rishi then told Jai that his brother was actually Jai’s biological dad, shocking him.

Later on, after the wedding, Jai sadly found Rishi dead at the bottom of his stairs. He hadn’t turned up at the wedding.

Last night, Georgia decided to give Jai some space and said that she was off to see Priya. With this, she said goodbye to her family before leaving the village once more.

Fans are confused over Georgia’s sudden exit (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans baffled as Georgia exits the soap

Emmerdale fans have been left baffled over Georgia’s exit so soon after she returned to the soap.

They have called the recast of the character ‘pointless’, with EastEnders and Pam Coker star Lin Blakley taking on the role for such a short stint.

One fan wrote: “Was there really any point in bringing Georgia’s character back? Her main point of action was prompting Rishi to reveal the identity of Jai’s father and now he’s dead, she’s off…”

Another person tweeted: “It’s a shame Georgia is leaving already. So much scope for the character.”

It's a shame Georgia is leaving already. So much scope for the character. #emmerdale — Corey Terrett (@terrettcorey) July 31, 2023

Pam Coker didn’t last long. Not even staying for the funeral?#Emmerdale — ASuperGav (@ASuperGav) July 31, 2023

A third Emmerdale viewer commented: “Pam Coker didn’t last long. Not even staying for the funeral?”

A fourth Emmerdale fan exclaimed in shock: “Georgia is leaving already!”

Will Georgia come back? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Will Georgia return?

Georgia’s currently gone to see Priya, leaving the village before Rishi’s funeral.

Jai mentioned that Rishi wanted to be cremated in India. But, will this mean that Georgia won’t return to the village for the funeral?

Will Georgia return to the Dales at some point in the near future?

