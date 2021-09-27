Emmerdale fans are all saying the same thing about Gabby Thomas’ pregnancy

Emmerdale fans are all saying the same thing about Gabby Thomas – it feels like she’s been pregnant forever.

Earlier this year Gabby had a one-night stand with Jamie Tate and ended up falling pregnant with his child.

When Gabby found out, she told Jamie about the baby and he wanted her to have an abortion.

However when the teenager told Jamie’s mum, Kim, she was thrilled with the news.

Gabby is pregnant with Jamie’s child (Credit: ITV)

Gabby decided to keep the baby and moved into Home Farm, leaving Jamie furious.

Although he did eventually agree to financially support the baby and be there for his son, it’s clear he’s still not happy.

However fans have been wondering just how long Gabby has been pregnant for, saying they feel like it’s been a lot longer than nine months.

Gabby 18 month pregnant, you’d never of guessed. #emmerdale — jfield03 (@jfield03) September 23, 2021

#Emmerdale has Gabby been pregnant way longer than 9 months or am I just tired — Lee Meyer // Soap Operatique (@leemeyer26) September 23, 2021

Gabby has been pregnant nearly as long as Daphne was in Neighbours all those years ago🤰🏽 #Emmerdale — 💋 Claire 💋💙 (@ClaireerialC18) September 22, 2021

Might have got it wrong – maybe Gabby has been impregnated by Aliens and that's why she seems to have been pregnant for ages but with no discernible bump? #Emmerdale — Doreen Morfitt (@penniless_poet) September 21, 2021

Has Gabby been pregnant for 37 months?!? #emmerdale — Donna Winterburn (@chickinjeans) September 21, 2021

Gabby has been pregnant for what seems like 2 years???? #emmerdale — lexy💎 (@loxylex) September 21, 2021

Emmerdale: How many months pregnant is Gabby?

The reason it feels so long is because Gabby and viewers found out she was pregnant very early on.

Gabby and Jamie slept together back in January and just a few weeks later, she found out she was pregnant.

Gaby found out she was pregnant shortly after sleeping with Jamie (Credit: ITV)

As Gabby fell pregnant towards the end of January, it would mean she is due around October time, making her around eight months pregnant.

Is Jamie Tate dead?

Last week, Gabby wanted her and Jamie to elope for financial reasons, but Jamie went to see his ex-girlfriend Dawn.

Jamie wanted him and Dawn to get back together and run away together, but she said no.

As Jamie left the village, Kim and Diane caught up with Gabby, begging her not to marry a man who doesn’t love her.

Gabby went to call Jamie, unsure if he was coming. As Jamie declined her call, he ended up swerving onto the wrong side of the road.

Jamie crashed his car into a lake (Credit: ITV)

Chas was coming the other way and Jamie had to swerve again to avoid her. However he ended up going off the road, crashing through a fence and driving his car into a lake.

The car sank and Chas called for help. Later Kim and Gabby were told what happened and they went to the lake.

Jamie’s car was pulled from the lake, however he was not inside. While it’s not been revealed what’s happened to Jamie fans have a theory he faked his death.

