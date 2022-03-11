Emmerdale fans are excited after former couple Charity and Vanessa came close to kissing in last night’s episode (Thursday, March 10).

Vanessa returned to the village recently after over a year away. She learnt Charity was now in a relationship with Mack, who Charity cheated on Vanessa with.

Although things were still frosty between Vanessa and Charity at first, Vanessa seemed to forgive her for what happened and even allowed Charity to see her son Johnny, who Charity legally adopted.

In last night’s episode it was the grand reopening of the Woolpack, which Charity and her son Ryan now own.

However Charity’s cousin Chas arranged a celebration for newlyweds Liv and Vinny on the same day.

Very few people turned up to the pub reopening, leaving Charity frustrated.

Chas and Charity ended up getting into a huge fight. Also angry with her boyfriend Mack, she fired him from the pub.

Emmerdale fans all saying the same thing as Vanessa and Charity nearly kiss

Later Vanessa came to see Charity and the two had a drink at the pub together.

Charity was sad the reopening didn’t go to plan and Vanessa tried to make her see the bright side.

As Charity admitted she wished she could turn back time, Vanessa leaned in for a kiss and Charity told her how much she wanted this.

But as Charity leaned in, Vanessa pulled away and ran out.

Now fans are begging for them to get back together.

charity and vanessa need to reunite NOW. #Emmerdale — isolation orla 😮‍💨 (@bIondevanity) March 10, 2022

Can Vanessa and Charity get back together already!#emmerdale pic.twitter.com/Nn1XVqhqlz — ALANNAH (@Alazmatazz) March 10, 2022

Get them back together!!! Vanessa & Charity. You know it makes sense. Best couple on ——> #Emmerdale — jfield03 (@jfield03) March 10, 2022

Love the charity and Ryan scenes oh dear macs been fired guess mac and charity are over want Vanessa and charity back together and hope that charity and Chas make up #emmerdale — dan the chatterbox (@chattymandan) March 10, 2022

Charity & Vanessa are getting back on track. Sorry Mack time to move along. #Emmerdale #Vanity — Sam (@Sammy_S_C) March 10, 2022

Do you think Charity and Vanessa should get back together?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

