Emmerdale fans were left worried about Marlon Dingle after Rhona left him alone in a room full of lit candles.

A couple of months ago Marlon had a stroke and is having to learn to walk and move about again.

However in last night’s episode (Thursday, June 17) Rhona’s proposal to Marlon didn’t go to plan and she left him in a room full of candles, leaving fans concerned.

Rhona proposed to Marlon again (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Rhona’s proposal

Just before Marlon’s stroke, Marlon and Rhona proposed to each other.

However not long later, Marlon suffered a stroke. He has been in and out of hospital and has had to learn how to talk again.

He is currently unable to walk or hold himself up without any assistance.

In last night’s scenes, Marlon has a physiotherapy session and he was able to take his first step.

Rhona left Marlon, who recently had a stroke, in a room full of lit candles (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans all saying the same thing as Rhona puts Marlon in danger

Later Rhona and Marlon were talking and the room was full of lit candles.

Rhona decided to propose to Marlon again, but he didn’t have the reaction she hoped for.

He said no, feeling she was proposing out of pity.

He felt she was pushing and told her he wasn’t the same as he once was.

Rhona became emotional and apologised before leaving the house.

However fans couldn’t believe Rhona left Marlon, who is unable to move by himself, in a room full of lit candles.

Can’t believe Rhona just walked out the house leaving all those candles on #emmerdale — Lucy 🌸 (@lucindarosey) June 16, 2022

As if Rhona left Marlon in a bedroom full of lit candles. #emmerdale — Georgina (@GinaLouLoves) June 16, 2022

I can’t believe Rhona left the house with all those candles lit around #marlon – Hope the HSE is not watching! #emmerdale — Sue Jones 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇺🇦 (@susie_sue73) June 16, 2022

Way to go Rhona…leave a stroke victim who can barely move alone in a room full of lit candles 🤦🤦 #emmerdale — Sal (@sallyjane90) June 16, 2022

Er Rhona, extinguish the candles before you leave. Firefighters will be having kittens #Emmerdale — Pam (@devereaux_pam) June 16, 2022

Rhona! Don’t leave someone with mobility issues alone in a room full of lit candles for goodness’ sake! #emmerdale — Wendy Bradley 🌻 (@wendybradley) June 16, 2022

Why has Rhona left Marlon with all those bloody candles on #emmerdale — Sally 🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@AsenDance2) June 16, 2022

The end for Marlon and Rhona?

Later Rhona told her mum what happened and Mary suggested maybe the time was wrong, encouraging her not to give up.

Mary went to see Marlon telling him how upset Rhona is.

Things didn’t go to plan for Rhona (Credit: ITV)

Paddy soon paid Marlon a visit and he confided in his best friend about his concerns.

Paddy encouraged Marlon to propose to Rhona again. Will they be okay?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

