Emmerdale fans all saying the same thing as Noah wishes Charity dead

Emmerdale fans were horrified as Noah Dingle wished his mother Charity Dingle dead.

Last week Charity reported Noah to the police after she found out he had been stalking Chloe Harris.

After finding out what his mother had done, Noah was furious and wished her dead.

Noah has been stalking Chloe for weeks (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Noah stalking Chloe

In last week’s scenes, Chloe went through Noah’s laptop and found out he had hundreds of photos of her.

She also found out Noah had broke into her room, put a microphone in there to record her conversations, and used a drone to watch her sleep.

At first Charity wanted to protect Noah and didn’t want the police involved, but after speaking to Kim she decided to report Noah herself.

In Friday’s episode (May 13) Noah was taken down to the police station, clearly shocked he had been reported.

In last night’s episode (Monday, May 16) Chloe agreed to talk to the police about what Noah had done to her.

Meanwhile Noah was being questioned by police. He admitted he didn’t get Chloe’s consent to take the photos, but he just wanted to get to know her.

Charity reported Noah to the police (Credit: ITV)

Fans horrified as Noah wishes his mother Charity dead

Later Noah was released and he told Cain that he suspected Kerry reported him to the police.

Noah was confident that Chloe wouldn’t talk to the police and he could get away with it.

However Charity told him that Chloe was talking to the police.

Convinced Kerry forced Chloe to talk, Noah said: “I’ll make her sorry, the stupid cow. We all will, right? We’ll show her what happens to snitches.”

Charity was forced to admit to Noah that she reported him to the police.

Upset, Noah stormed off.

Noah wished his mum dead (Credit: ITV)

Noah went to see Cain and he was furious that Charity didn’t give him a chance to make things right.

Charity turned up at Cain’s and Noah told her Zak would never forgive her for going to the police, pointing out her and Cain have done bad things.

However Cain and Charity both tried to make him see they had never done anything like that.

Charity explained to Noah she had to hand him into the police to stop him doing something more extreme.

Noah lashed out telling Charity she’s a bad mum and she never wanted him.

He told Charity he’d be staying with Cain and before saying: “I hate you. I wish you were dead.”

Fans were horrified by Noah’s cruel words.

Cain wishing his mum were dead. Noah wishing his mum were dead. Nice viewing… #Emmerdale — Chris Hyde Cooper (@ChrisHydeCoope1) May 16, 2022

"I wish you were dead" Really Noah? First Cain now him seriously? #Emmerdale 😡 — GrianneDoherty32 (@griannedoherty2) May 16, 2022

A lot of “I wish you were dead”s going on tonight. Noah is more like a mini Cain than a mini Chris at this rate! #Emmerdale — Jess (@ifeelflames) May 16, 2022

