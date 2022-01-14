Emmerdale fans all saying the same thing about Manpreet

Emmerdale fans have been left stunned after Manpreet Sharma was knocked over by a car driven by Charles Anderson.

In the scenes aired on Thursday night (January 13) Manpreet was finally rescued from her sister’s clutches, only to be run over moments later.

But fears for Manpreet’s life weren’t the first thing on viewers’ minds, they were more concerned with how she was able to walk at all after weeks of being drugged and tortured.

Manpreet could barely stand (Credit: ITV)

How did Manpreet escape in Emmerdale?

Manpreet discovered her sister, Meena Jutla, was a serial killer at Christmas and then was involved in the Woolpack pub explosion.

Meena then held Manpreet hostage for weeks, drugging her every day with sedatives to keep her weak.

The doctor has been tied up in a freezing barn for the last week before Meena decided to kill her.

Meena also had Vinny Dingle in restraints and tried to kill them both by gassing them with fumes from the Dingles’ van.

However, Liam Cavanagh found them and knocked Meena out.

As Liam went to untie Vinny, he insisted Liam save Manpreet first: “I don’t know if she’s going to make it,” he cried.

But make it she did, and not only that, she was fit and well enough to chase after Meena when Liam went on the hunt for the woman who murdered his daughter.

Manpreet is horrified at her sister’s actions (Credit: ITV)

What did fans say about Manpreet in Emmerdale?

Those watching at home were not overly impressed with the believability of Manpreet being able to get up and give chase.

“Yeah, of course Manpreet’s been drugged up, tied up for few, weeks but can go for a jolly through the woods,” wrote one.

People bounce back so quickly in this village, Meena up and about, Manpreet able to walk after being drugged and beaten for so long…impressive really #Emmerdale — Caitlin (@xowildflowerxo) January 13, 2022

So… Manpreet, an older woman, who had been tied up, drugged and practically starved for weeks now has the strength to go meandering through the woods looking for her sister?? Yep… #Emmerdale — Melanie – ❤️Mackenzie Boyd❤️ (@Melephunk2010) January 13, 2022

Manpreet to save the day then, even though she’s been on her death bed for two week, love soaps me 🤣 #emmerdale — Claire (@clurr_1984) January 13, 2022

#emmerdale, so Meena knocked out cold by Liam, After 5 mins Wakes up and Runs off .What a Pile of 💩 ……Ridiculous.

Manpreet , drugged for days, goes looking for her Serial killer Sister. — David Keran (@david_keran) January 13, 2022

Weeks on all sorts of drugs and manpreet walks out #Emmerdale — aj snoop (@snoopsaj) January 13, 2022

Hang on Manpreet was at death’s door five minutes ago and now she’s going on a cross country run to find Liam? #emmerdale — Claire (@clurr_1984) January 13, 2022

Manpreet hasn’t eaten for ages, drugged, but can walk #Emmerdale — Frances (@Twig9876) January 13, 2022

#emmerdale i thought manpreet had like 2 hours to live ! — Berni (@BraxTenson) January 13, 2022

Manpreet was nearly dead (Credit: ITV)

Is Manpreet dead in Emmerdale?

It wasn’t Manpreet’s lucky day when she went out into the woods, was stumbling down the country road and then was hit by a car!

Charles had heard she might be in peril and had gone looking for her.

But in the dark night he’d failed to see the grey figure in front of him and knocked her over.

As first it was thought he’d hit Meena, who was dressed in the same clothes. But when he turned the body over and found out it was Manpreet, he cried out in pain.

Will she survive? And if she doesn’t, will Vinny’s evidence alone be enough to convict Meena, when she’s eventually caught?

