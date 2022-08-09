Emmerdale fans all saying the same thing about Laurel Thomas’s sex life

Fans of Emmerdale are all saying the same thing about Laurel Thomas’s sex life following steamy scenes in last night’s episode.

Laurel has recently begun dating Kit, following her breakup from Jai.

Scenes aired last night, (Monday, August 8), saw Laurel hook up with Kit in Ashley’s pirate ship playhouse.

Read more: Danny Miller returning to Emmerdale for 50th anniversary alongisde two other show icons

Fans were shocked, noting how out-of-the-ordinary this behaviour seemed for Laurel.

Laurel has recently begun seeing – and sleeping with – Marlon’s physiotherapist, Kit (Credit: ITV)

The fans react to Laurel and kit’s hook-up in Emmerdale

After viewing Laurel’s steamy scenes with Kit, fans took to social media to register their reaction.

Many felt that this behaviour was entirely out of character for Laurel.

Fans were all left saying the same thing about her sex life, and sudden change of personality.

Just tuned in to @emmerdale Did Laurel just bang the physio in pirate ship Ashley built?

A little out of character, no? — mika dehaan 💙 🇺🇦 (@emmdeeaitch) August 8, 2022

Emmerdale – former wife of the vicar Laurel gives off a prim and proper image but recently she’s become a sex hungry fox – very odd — Bigal (@Bigal38143680) August 9, 2022

Laurel having sex in a shed at 7:45pm. Ashley’s ex wife? The alcoholic? This is so far out of character based on the last 10 years. 💤 #Emmerdale — Poulpo (@PaulBiUK) August 8, 2022

Kit and Gabby have got together too (Credit: ITV)

A love triangle

Laurel’s fling with Kit is certainly new behaviour for the former vicar’s wife.

And having sex with Kit on the replica pirate ship deceased husband Ashley built for their son felt particularly cold-hearted to some.

Read more: Emmerdale stars fear the axe ahead of big 50th anniversary stunt

However, unbeknownst to Laurel, kit has been playing her off against her stepdaughter Gabby Thomas.

At the same time as he has been sleeping with Laurel, Kit has also been seeing Gabby.

This could lead to a clash between the pair as they come to realise that they have been sleeping with the same man.

Will Laurel come to regret her steamy hook-up with Kit?

Are there more steamy antics to come?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to the returns? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!