Emmerdale fans all saying the same thing about Laurel Thomas’s sex life

What is the former vicar's wife thinking?

By Entertainment Daily

Fans of Emmerdale are all saying the same thing about Laurel Thomas’s sex life following steamy scenes in last night’s episode.

Laurel has recently begun dating Kit, following her breakup from Jai.

Scenes aired last night, (Monday, August 8), saw Laurel hook up with Kit in Ashley’s pirate ship playhouse.

Fans were shocked, noting how out-of-the-ordinary this behaviour seemed for Laurel.

Laurel Thomas talks to Kit
Laurel has recently begun seeing – and sleeping with – Marlon’s physiotherapist, Kit (Credit: ITV)

The fans react to Laurel and kit’s hook-up in Emmerdale

After viewing Laurel’s steamy scenes with Kit, fans took to social media to register their reaction.

Many felt that this behaviour was entirely out of character for Laurel.

Fans were all left saying the same thing about her sex life, and sudden change of personality.

Kit and Gabby have got together too (Credit: ITV)

A love triangle

Laurel’s fling with Kit is certainly new behaviour for the former vicar’s wife.

And having sex with Kit on the replica pirate ship deceased husband Ashley built for their son felt particularly cold-hearted to some.

However, unbeknownst to Laurel, kit has been playing her off against her stepdaughter Gabby Thomas.

At the same time as he has been sleeping with Laurel, Kit has also been seeing Gabby.

This could lead to a clash between the pair as they come to realise that they have been sleeping with the same man.

Will Laurel come to regret her steamy hook-up with Kit?

Are there more steamy antics to come?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

