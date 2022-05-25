Emmerdale fans have all been saying the same thing about couple David Metcalfe and Victoria Sugden.
David and Victoria have been dating since last year, however it’s become clear David is upset they don’t get to spend so much time together.
Now fans are all saying the same thing about the couple.
Emmerdale: David and Victoria’s relationship
Last year David was dating Meena Jutla, unaware she was a serial killer.
David began growing closer to Victoria as they both bonded over having young sons.
The two ended up sharing a kiss more than once and eventually he decided he needed to end things with Meena.
When Meena learnt of David’s plan to leave her, she wanted revenge.
During the survival challenge, a bridge collapsed and David and Victoria fell into the river.
Victoria went over the waterfall and Meena found her at the bottom.
While Vic was unconscious Meena tried to drown her, but when David and Billy came along she pretended she was trying to save her.
David ended up leaving Meena to be with Victoria.
Emmerdale fans all saying the same thing about David and Victoria
After Meena’s crimes were exposed earlier this year, Victoria learnt Meena tried to kill her.
David and Victoria moved to the next step when she and son Harry moved in with David and his two sons Jacob and Theo.
This week, David spoke about how he and Victoria didn’t have much time together anymore with having children and work.
In last night’s episode (Tuesday, May 24) David decided it was time for him and Victoria to take the next step in their relationship and planned to propose.
However fans have all been saying that they are very dull together and clearly bored in their relationship.
Lol David is already bored with his new squeeze #Emmerdale
— 𝓔𝓶𝓶𝓪 (@AO3Trash) May 24, 2022
Suppose it's about time for David to move onto the next girlfriend #Emmerdale
— Caitlin (@xowildflowerxo) May 24, 2022
God David and Victoria have been together what 8 months and he wishing for the “good old days back” #Emmerdale
— Lily (@AVFCLil) May 24, 2022
David and Victoria are so boring #emmerdale
— candy crush (@page_lace30) May 24, 2022
David does my head in and vic they won't last never does with him #Emmerdale
— Roberto Diniro (@runninoncaffine) May 24, 2022
Things are dull because David is dull #Emmerdale
— Owen (@itzzzo_) May 23, 2022
David’s not wrong him and Victoria are bloody dull 😴 #emmerdale
— ~❀𝒦ℯ𝓁𝓁𝓎❀~🧘🏻♀️ (@kellymew_) May 23, 2022
