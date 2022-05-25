David Victoria Emmerdale
Soaps

Emmerdale fans all saying the same thing about David and Victoria

David has plans to take their relationship to the next level

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale fans have all been saying the same thing about couple David Metcalfe and Victoria Sugden.

David and Victoria have been dating since last year, however it’s become clear David is upset they don’t get to spend so much time together.

Now fans are all saying the same thing about the couple.

Matthew and Isabel are back filming on Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)
Victoria and Davis started growing closer last year (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: David and Victoria on the rocks as he hides huge secret

Emmerdale: David and Victoria’s relationship

Last year David was dating Meena Jutla, unaware she was a serial killer.

David began growing closer to Victoria as they both bonded over having young sons.

The two ended up sharing a kiss more than once and eventually he decided he needed to end things with Meena.

When Meena learnt of David’s plan to leave her, she wanted revenge.

During the survival challenge, a bridge collapsed and David and Victoria fell into the river.

Victoria went over the waterfall and Meena found her at the bottom.

While Vic was unconscious Meena tried to drown her, but when David and Billy came along she pretended she was trying to save her.

David ended up leaving Meena to be with Victoria.

Meena tried to kill Victoria (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans all saying the same thing about David and Victoria

After Meena’s crimes were exposed earlier this year, Victoria learnt Meena tried to kill her.

David and Victoria moved to the next step when she and son Harry moved in with David and his two sons Jacob and Theo.

This week, David spoke about how he and Victoria didn’t have much time together anymore with having children and work.

Fans think David and Victoria are already bored of each other (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s episode (Tuesday, May 24) David decided it was time for him and Victoria to take the next step in their relationship and planned to propose.

However fans have all been saying that they are very dull together and clearly bored in their relationship.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Big Brother UK stars Emma Willis and Rylan Clark
Big Brother fans in frenzy as Rylan drops huge hint it’s returning in photo with Emma Willis
Meghan Markle looking serious at Invictus Games and Thomas Markle holding his arm up on GB News
Meghan Markle fans ‘hope’ she visits dad Thomas as he’s rushed to hospital after stroke
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry smile at Invictus Games 2022
Meghan’s ‘restraining’ behaviour towards Harry at polo match ‘out of place’, expert claims
Deborah James in hospital in a floral dressing gown
Deborah James latest: Bowel Babe makes devastating admission about her kids
EastEnders Jean Sharon and Whitney
EastEnders spoilers: First look at all-new pics for May 30-June 3
Nick Knowles on DIY SOS
DIY SOS star Nick Knowles in tears and walks away over emotional transformation