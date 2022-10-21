Emmerdale fans were left completely baffled as Samson Dingle‘s phone was found in tonight’s episode (Friday, October 21 2022).

In last night’s Emmerdale (Thursday, October 22) Belle grew worried about Samson realising no one had seen him before the storm.

She tried to text him but got no response.

As the villagers set out to find him, Belle, Nate and Lydia found Samson’s phone in the woods.

But fans were baffled by the discovery.

Samson looking shocked in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Samson Dingle goes missing in the storm

Earlier this week Samson fell out with his dad Sam over his treatment of Amelia.

Ever since Samson found out Amelia was pregnant with his child, Samson has refused to have anything to do with the baby.

Soon a storm hit Emmerdale and Sam ended up getting chased by a herd of cows.

Sam jumped over a hay bale to escape the cows but ended up falling onto tractor machinery.

He was taken to hospital and will survive his injuries.

When Belle found out Sam would be okay she told Zak and went to tell Samson.

As she went upstairs to Samson’s room, she told Zak she didn’t think he had been home.

Zak said he didn’t remember when he’d last seen him.

Belle decided to just text Samson but soon the scene cut to a phone with a smashed screen in a field.

The phone showed a text coming through from Belle asking Samson where he was and to call her, proving it belonged to Samson.

Samson’s phone was on grass (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans all saying the same thing as Samson’s phone is found

However in tonight’s episode, as Samson’s family desperately tried to contact him, viewers saw his phone ringing in the woods.

Villagers set out to look for Samson.

Samson’s phone is now in the woods (Credit: ITV)

In the woods Lydia, Belle and Nate were looking for Samson when Lydia tried to call him.

His phone began to ring and they found it on the ground

However fans were baffled and asking how Samson’s phone got into the woods, pointing out it was in a field in last night’s episode.

Wasnt his phone in a field last night? Yet its now in the woods #emmerdale — Kaz Hardwick-Charles/ Nanny Kaz 🌻💙💛 (@sunnyg1rl05) October 21, 2022

https://twitter.com/markjaritchie/status/1583526722003431424

Wasn’t the phone in the middle of a field yesterday? #emmerdale — katiewood (@ktlulu1985) October 21, 2022

Samsons phone is in a different place today! Yesterday it was in a field and today its in the woods #emmerdale — K!mpossible 💙 (@BubbaBubs2007) October 21, 2022

The phone was in a field yesterday 🥴 #emmerdale — Eli 🍂🎃🌌 (@aaron_dingles) October 21, 2022

Thought Samson's mobile was in a field not a forest? #emmerdale — Marc Webster (@MarcWebster50) October 21, 2022

