Emmerdale fans all saying same thing about Eve Dingle appearance

Emmerdale character Eve Dingle returned to screens in last night’s episode of the soap (Friday, October 21, 2022).

The toddler was last seen last month when she was in The Hide with her mum Chas.

However her re-appearance has left fans all saying the same thing.

Eve celebrated her third birthday (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Eve Dingle returns to screens

Last month Eve returned after some time off-screen.

Chas was spending time in The Hide with Chas.

In last night’s episode Eve was back on-screen again after a month away.

The toddler was celebrating her third birthday with her family.

This week the Dingle family have been through a lot of heartache after Faith and Liv‘s deaths.

However Paddy and Chas wanted to make sure their daughter enjoyed her birthday.

As the little girl opened her presents, fans were completely shocked at how much she had grown in just one month.

One fan commented on Twitter: “Eve looks like she has aged years overnight.”

Another joked: “Eve looks like she’s had plastic surgery.”

A third posted: “Eve had curly blonde hair a few weeks ago and now she has long dark hair???”

And one quipped: Good grief. Just like that, Eve changed from Shirley Temple to Matilda.”

Of course, the role of Eve has been recast.

Twins Bonnie and Billy Clement previously played Eve.

Now the role has been taken over by Bella James.

Eve last appeared last month (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Chas and Al’s affair

For months Chas and Al have been having an affair.

Chas’s husband Paddy and Al’s fiancée Kerry have no idea what’s been going on.

Last month, Chas ended up taking Eve away on a night away with Al.

Originally Paddy surprised Chas and Eve with a trip away.

But only problem was, Chas had already agreed to spend the night at a B&B with Al.

Chas took Eve with her to a meet up with Al (Credit: ITV)

Of course, she couldn’t tell Paddy that, so she made up that she had broken down and couldn’t join him.

Deciding to go to the B&B with Al, Chas told him that she had brought Eve with her.

It was the only way that Paddy wouldn’t suspect anything.

She promised Al that Eve would sleep through the whole night and she did.

However some fans believed she would expose Chas and Al’s affair to Paddy.

Recently Chas tried to end things with Al as she missed her mother’s death due to spending time with him.

Paddy still has no idea about the affair, but could Eve still tell him?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

