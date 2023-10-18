Over in Emmerdale last night (Tuesday, October 17), Suni sported an eye patch after injuring his eye the other day.

He’d hurt his eye when a cork from a bottle flew into his eye, with Amit being there to witness the injury.

Emmerdale fans have all now said the same thing after seeing Suni’s eye injury.

Suni hurt his eye (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Suni hurt his eye

Viewers may know that Suni recently injured his eye whilst he was having a conversation with his father.

Amit had arrived back in the Dales and tensions were rather high as Suni found out a dark secret.

Revealing that he was responsible for Rishi’s death, Amit burdened Suni with his secret.

Later on, Suni went to open a bottle but the cork flung into his eye as Amit stood by.

Last night, Suni was seen wearing an eye patch as his eye started to recover from the injury.

Fans have been making the same joke about Suni’s eye patch (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans all say same thing about Suni’s eye patch

Emmerdale fans have all been left saying the same thing after seeing Suni wear his eye patch.

They can’t believe how big Suni’s eye patch is, joking that it’s too big for his eye.

One fan wondered: “Did they run out of eye patches for Suni so they used a knee pad instead?”

Did they run out of eye patches for Suni so used a knee pad instead 🤔 #Emmerdale — Penny Irvine 💙🌹 (@Surfingspaniel) October 17, 2023

Has Suni got a small head or is his patch extra large…😳😂 #emmerdale — Teena Massam  💙🌷🌼 (@teenamassam) October 17, 2023

Sunil with an extra padded Tena Lady strapped to his eye #emmerdale — Tv fan (@TellyVsPodcasts) October 17, 2023

Another fan questioned: “Has Suni got a small head or is his patch extra large?”

A third Emmerdale viewer joked: “Suni with an extra padded Tena Lady strapped to his eye.”

Is the injury a real one? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: What’s with the eye patch, Suni?

So, Suni randomly had a champagne cork fly into his eye and now he’s having to wear a huge eye patch whilst his eye recovers.

This seems like a really random storyline. Unless, Suni’s eye injury has actually been written into the soap due to actor Brahmedo Ramana suffering a real life injury?

Brahmedo is yet to speak out about whether he’s injured his eye in real life. But, could Suni’s eye injury actually be real?

