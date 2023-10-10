Emmerdale's Adam, Moira, the Emmerdale logo and background of the Dales
Emmerdale fans all make the same joke as Moira’s fears for son Adam cause a stir

Moira, Adam's having the time of his life!

By Tamzin Meyer

Over in Emmerdale last night (Monday, October 9), Moira confronted Cain after finding Aaron over at Wylie’s.

She wanted an explanation as to why he was back in the village, locked up. Moira then started to panic when son Adam was brought into conversation.

Emmerdale fans have all now made the same joke as Moira’s fears for son Adam caused a stir.

Moira looks at Cain with suspicion on Emmerdale
Moira panicked about her son (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Moira worried about Adam

Last night, Moira walked into the barn at Wylie’s and saw Aaron locked away, with this shocking her. Cain then tried to explain to her that Aaron was tied up so that he could protect him.

Adam had contacted him to say that Aaron was in trouble with some gangsters in Italy. He’d taken a large sum of money from them and was now caught up in a messy situation.

Caleb and Cain had then taken a secret trip to Italy to fetch Aaron and locked him away.

Moira then worried that Adam was also caught up with the Mafia, fearing for her son’s safety.

Adam and Luba on Strictly as Mario and Luigi
Adam’s absolutely fine, Moira (Credit: BBC)

Emmerdale fans all make the same joke about Adam

Emmerdale fans have all now made the same joke about Adam after hearing Moira worry that he’s in trouble with the Italian gangsters.

They’re joking that he’s fine, having the time of his life dressed up as Super Mario over on Strictly Come Dancing.

One Emmerdale fan joked: “So Moira thinks that Adam is mixed up with the Italian Mafia?! Don’t worry love, he’s on Strictly cosplaying as Super Mario.”

Another fan commented: “Moira now thinks her son’s in the Mafia, little does she know he’s actually jiving whilst dressed as Super Mario.”

A third person also chuckled: “Moira, look, Adam’s turned into Mario, love.”

Emmerdale's Adam is upset
Could Adam return? (Credit: ITV)

Could Adam return to the village?

Adam’s been in touch with Cain and is also still in touch with Aaron after he joined him on the run a couple of years ago.

But, now that Moira has mentioned Adam last night, could he soon return to the Dales?

Emmerdale - Moira Seeks The Truth From Cain

