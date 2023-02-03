Emmerdale fans all make same complaint as Charity discovers Bails is dead

Fans of Emmerdale have all been left making the same complaint as, in scenes which aired last night, Charity Dingle learned that Mark Bails has died.

DI Mark Bails is the corrupt police officer who raped Charity as a teenager, resulting in him fathering Charity’s son, Ryan Stocks.

Wednesday’s episode ended with Charity taking a mysterious phone call which left her shellshocked.

It was revealed last night (Thursday, February 2) that Bails had died in prison.

However, some fans felt that something – or someone – was missing from the scene.

Emmerdale fans make the same complaint as Charity learns of Bail’s death

Following last night’s episode, Emmerdale fans took to social media with their reactions.

Many thought that Charity’s former lover, Vanessa Woodfield, should have been there for Charity.

“I wish Vanessa was by her side she knows what Charity went through with this abuser!” one fan tweeted.

“Charity needs Vanessa Right Now,” said another.

“So seriously who cares? What is the point of this? Is [Mack] gonna be supportive so Vanessa’s involvement is destroyed?” asked another viewer.

“No it’s not the same without Vanessa there. It was their story,” wrote one fan.

“So all the good Vanessa did with Charity over the build was [bleeped] on, and now she’s got a big Bails storyline again and no Vanessa only mcratface – why do Emmerdale hate Emma and Charity?” an irate viewer asked.

“What is the purpose of this? Bails storyline was amazing with Vanessa so what’s the bloody point of this?” asked another.

“Pity Vanessa ain’t around currently given she was literally the first person Charity was actually brave enough to open up to about Bails after so many years in denial, sadly,” said another.

Wrote one more: “I wish Vanessa was back to support Charity following this news about Bails. I remember how strong Vanity were, post Bails trial and before Ryan joined the show.”

Who was Mark Bails on Emmerdale?

DI Mark Bails was a corrupt police officer and abuser of teenage Charity Dingle.

It was revealed that Bails raped Charity as a 14-year-old, resulting in the birth of Ryan Stocks.

When Charity reported him to his bosses for beating her up, Bails lost out on a big promotion – a vendetta he held on to later in life.

Charity confided in lover Vanessa, telling her of her dark history with Bails.

In 2018, following an extended campaign of harrassment against Charity, she finally managed to have him convicted for rape.

He was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his crimes.

It was revealed last night that he had died of a heart attack.

