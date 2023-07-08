Emmerdale fans all have the same reaction as ‘missing’ character Ethan makes surprise return

Emmerdale fans all have the same reaction after missing character Ethan Anderson made a surprise return. The solicitor hasn’t been seen in the village in months.

Just this week actor Emile had confirmed he had returned to filming after months of being absent. His last appearance on the soap was in April.

Ethan Anderson made a shock return to Emmerdale last night (Credit: ITV)

But in last night’s episode (Friday July 7) Ethan made a surprise comeback. However fans were not particularly thrilled.

One said: “So we finally get rid of Naomi and an episode later Ethan is back 😖 #Emmerdale” A second said: “Oh, Ethan’s back 😒 #Emmerdale. I hoped they had forgotten about him.”

Another said: “Ethan’s back 😣 the lord giveth and the lord taketh away #emmerdale.” A fourth said: “Oh no, Naomi goes and Ethan comes back 🤬🤬#emmerdale”

Emmerdale: Ethan makes a surprise return!

A fifth added: “Just when you think that this couldn’t get any worse. Ethan is back. #Emmerdale.” Another said: “Oh…. Ethan is back. Maybe he should go join Naomi… #emmerdale”

His comeback timing was all the more bizarre as it came just a day after his sister Naomi left the village for good. The kitchen assistant randomly decided to flee the village after barely over a year here.

Her grandfather Victor had convinced her to scam money from widower Vinny Dingle and do a runner to Ibiza. She agreed after being fired from The Woolpack.

Naomi left Emmerdale village hours before her brother Ethan returned (Credit: ITV)

But she had an awkward goodbye after Vinny and her dad Charles caught her leaving. She told them: “Sorry Vinny, and I’m sorry dad. I knew you wouldn’t get it and would try and stop me.

“Chas wanted me out so I walked. She should be apologising to me. She wants to hate on me so let her. By tonight I’ll be in Ibiza and I’m not coming back.”

Charles tried to talk her round but she was insistent. She said: “Why would I come back? Grandad was right, I need more than this.

“I need adventure, there’s no point in hanging around waiting for something to happen. You only get one shot in life.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

