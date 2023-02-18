Emmerdale fans have all been left asking the same question after Vinny and Belle Dingle teamed up.

The pair were thrown together in a hair-brained attempt to solve the Dingles family’s money worries.

Why isn’t Vinny in his own warm house in Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

With none of the many working members of the family, living rent-free in a paid-for cottage, having any cash spare to fix the boiler, they have been suffering.

They have been using friends and family’s bathrooms for showers.

Though curiously they didn’t use Vinny’s home.

And this week their oil tank ran dry, forcing Liv and Vinny to team up to siphon some from Eric Pollard.

But there is just one big question on the lips of fans – why?

After all Vinny inherited his wife Liv’s estate – including two fully-paid for cottages, one with rental income and a business in the form of the scrapyard.

Emmerdale fans have a big question about Vinny

And yet he has joined the other Dingles freezing in Wishing Well cottage.

It has left fans demanding to know why.

One said: “I thought Liv left Vinny everything. Why can’t he pay for the oil??”

A second said: “Doesn’t Vinny have all of Liv’s money now?”

A third said: “Has Vinny moved into Zak’s thought he had Livs money why couldn’t he get the oil?”

“Why they all going skint when Vinny is loaded?” another asked.

A fifth commented: “They all work why don’t they have money?”

Meanwhile Emmerdale boss Jane Hudson has teased that Belle will soon find love again.

Will Belle find love with Vinny in Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

“We’ve got a bit of summer lovin’ for Belle,” Hudson told Loose Women.

“You’ll need to see what happens, but yes, that is going to happen. Belle is finally going to fall in love with someone.”

But Hudson warned: “Don’t say ‘aw’ too soon, you never know what might happen! But it could be the most perfect relationship we’ve ever seen.”

And when someone pitched Jacob as a potential match, Jane shot them down.

She said: “She’s not going to find love with Jacob, but she is going to find love.”

With Vinny perhaps?

