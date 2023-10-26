Last night in Emmerdale (Wednesday, October 25), Victoria and Jacob tried to hide their feelings for each other from David.

After sleeping together, Jacob hid as David turned up to see Vic, sparking an awkward interaction.

A new Emmerdale fan theory now suggests that Victoria will fall pregnant with Jacob’s baby.

Vic gave into temptation (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Jacob and Victoria slept together

This week in Emmerdale, Victoria got jealous when she saw Jacob having lunch with David’s date, Abby.

Vic then ended up kissing Jacob outside of The Hide but regretting doing so and ran off.

Later on, Jacob visited Vic at her house and asked her to stop denying her feelings for him.

It wasn’t long before the pair shared a passionate kiss with each other and slept together.

The next morning, Jacob was still at Victoria’s house when David turned up to return one of Harry’s toys.

Vic had a very awkward conversation with David before managing to get rid of him. She then turned her attention back to Jacob.

One fan has predicted a baby bombshell (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Vic pregnant with Jacob’s baby?

A new Emmerdale fan theory has now predicted that Victoria will fall pregnant with Jacob’s baby.

This would certainly make the situation even messier and would devastate David.

One Emmerdale fan wrote: “Odds on Victoria getting pregnant with Jacob?”

Odds on Victoria getting Pregnant with Jacob? 😳 #Emmerdale — Jessica (@jessica_annie97) October 25, 2023

Victoria pregnant by Christmas #emmerdale — Vera D (@Talkytalky60) October 25, 2023

Another Emmerdale viewer agreed and commented: “Victoria’s pregnant by Christmas.”

But, could there soon be a baby bombshell around the corner for Victoria?

Will Vic have Jacob’s baby? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Could Victoria have Jacob’s baby?

At the moment, viewers will know that David still has feelings for Victoria. At one point, the two were engaged to each other.

Now that Victoria is secretly seeing Jacob, things would get rather awkward if Vic fell pregnant with Jacob’s baby. Afterall, Vic came close to being Jacob’s step-mum herself.

But, could Victoria soon be expecting Jacob’s baby in a huge baby bombshell?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Will Victoria get pregnant with Jacob’s baby? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!