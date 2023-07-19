In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Tuesday, July 18), Tracy was seen moping about at work in the B&B.

She didn’t have any motivation as she felt defeated over her loan rejection.

Now, a new Emmerdale fan theory suggests that Tracy could soon steal from Bob.

Bernice gave Tracy a job (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Tracy wants to set up a nursery

Recently, Tracy told Nate about her desire to set up her own nursery business. She’d wanted to have a job whilst also being able to look after Frankie at the same time.

Joking to Bernice, Tracy asked if she’d invest in her new business idea. Bernice told her that she couldn’t do that but she could offer her a part-time job at the B&B.

Tracy was thrilled but her motivation soon lacked when she found out that her loan application has been rejected.

Bob tried to keep her spirits up and got her to help out with the loo roll supplies at work. However, all Tracy cared about was her business idea.

Will Tracy steal to get what she wants? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Tracy to steal from Bob?

One Emmerdale viewer has picked up on the fact that Bob mentioned his bank card, now predicting that Tracy might steal money from Bob.

The fan wrote: “Oh [bleep] Bob mentioned his card… Tracy’s not gonna steal it is she?!”

They reckoned that Tracy could soon steal Bob’s bank card from the B&B to pay for her nursery business.

But, would Tracy really stoop so low so that she can run her own nursery?

Where will Tracy get the money from? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Will Tracy steal from Bob?

This week, it looks as though Tracy might not need to steal from Bob as Caleb offers to invest in her business.

Whilst Nate has serious concerns about this partnership, Tracy calls Caleb to accept the offer. But, could this investment drive a wedge between the newlyweds?

