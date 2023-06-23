Belle’s past has truly been unearthed recently as her ex boyfriend Tom King turned up in the village.

She’s not only had to explain her past history to him but has also had to deal with some worrying news about Lachlan White.

Now, a new Emmerdale fan theory suggests that Tom and Lachlan could be working together to ruin Belle’s life.

Lachlan is being transferred prisons (Credit: ITV)

Belle got some worrying news about Lachlan

Belle has recently found herself opening up to her new-old boyfriend Tom King. She’s let him in on her killer secret, with the initial discovery over Gemma’s death shocking him.

Later, she told him all about her schizophrenia and struggle with her mental illness.

Now, Belle’s discovered that her ex Lachlan is transferring prisons, causing her anxiety to rise.

Belle hadn’t told Tom about Lachlan and what he did, with Tom only finding out once Belle went missing and wouldn’t answer his calls.

Tom and Chas went looking for Belle and found her in the woods. However, it turned out that she was only ignoring them because she had her earphones in – not because she was hearing voices again.

Tom vowed to support Belle but Belle found him too overprotective and ended things with him.

A new fan theory suggests that Belle’s exes could be working together (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Tom and Lachlan working together?

A new Emmerdale fan theory suggests that Tom already knew about Lachlan before hearing about him from Jai and Rhona.

An Emmerdale fan on Twitter reckons that both of Belle’s exes, Tom and Lachlan, could be working together to ruin Belle’s life.

Belle's fella has something to do with Lachlan #emmerdale — Gavin Evans (@GavinEvs) June 22, 2023

The fan wrote: “Belle’s fella has something to do with Lachlan.”

But, could are Tom and Lachlan connected in some way? Could they be working together?

Do Tom and Lachlan know each other? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Tom and Lachlan working together?

Tom made out as if he didn’t know who Lachlan is or what he did to Belle. But, it is all a bit strange how one of Belle’s exes turns up as another one is mentioned?

Hmmm… could Tom and Lachlan be working together to destroy Belle’s life?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

