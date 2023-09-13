Last night in Emmerdale (Tuesday, September 12), Tom looked forward to getting his own place with Belle.

This came after he’d been attacked, with Belle starting to become jealous of his friendship with Dawn.

A new Emmerdale fan theory now suggests that Tom and Belle’s relationship will turn abusive.

Belle and Tom are looking to the future (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Belle and Tom take the next step

Recently in Emmerdale, Belle became jealous after spotting a connection form between Tom and Dawn.

To make it clear that he only had eyes for Belle, Tom set up a double date with Dawn and Billy in a bid to make amends.

However, during the double date Tom got called out on a vet job and soon found himself approached by a couple of thugs.

He was then attacked but didn’t appreciate Belle interfering and getting the police involved despite them taking off with his car.

When Tom brought up the topic of moving out of Rishi’s old house and perhaps moving out of the village, Belle wasn’t happy.

Deciding to take a huge step forward with their relationship, Tom and Belle then agreed to find a place and move in together properly so that they could see each other more often.

Fans have predicted a sinister twist (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Tom King to abuse Belle?

A few Emmerdale fans have sparked a new fan theory that Tom could soon turn abusive towards Belle.

They’ve noticed that Tom’s been acting suspicious and has been quick to lash out at Belle despite her only looking out for him.

One fan wrote: “Belle and Tom’s relationship doesn’t look like it’s heading down a nice path.”

Another fan added to the theory and questioned: “Is Tom and Belle’s relationship going to turn abusive I wonder?”

Replying to this idea, a third fan wondered: “I wonder if they are going to tease that he might be like Carl?”

Could Tom turn out to be like Carl? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Will Tom abuse Belle?

There’s no denying that Tom’s late dad, Carl King, didn’t treat women that well (just ask Chas!)

But, could Tom be turning into his father? Could he soon start treating his girlfriend badly? Will he turn abusive?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Will Tom abuse Belle? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!