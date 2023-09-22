As it stands in Emmerdale, Samson’s just lost his place on work experience with Craig and is taking things out on Lydia.

He’s not happy that she’s making him stay away from Craig, unaware that he raped her.

A new Emmerdale fan theory now suggests that Samson could soon blackmail Craig.

Samson lost his work experience (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Samson lost his place on work experience

Last night (Thursday, September 21), Samson was furious with Lydia as he came home from meeting up with Craig. He’d previously been hanging out with Cathy but received a call from Craig asking him to come into work.

At home, Samson blamed Lydia as he revealed that Craig had ended his work experience. He accused her of ruining his chances because she’d decided to quit her cleaning job.

Lydia was furious and told Samson to stay away from Craig. She told him that Craig wasn’t the man he thought he was.

Mandy then became suspicious of the way Lydia lashed out at Samson and started to believe that she was having an affair with Craig and that was why she wanted to keep Samson away from the office in case he picked up on it.

A new fan theory predicts that Samson will blackmail Craig (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Samson to blackmail Craig?

A new Emmerdale fan theory now predicts that Samson will blackmail Craig over Lydia’s rape.

The fan theory suggests that Samson will find out that Craig raped Lydia and will then blackmail him to give him his job back. He might even demand lots of money from him in exchange for keeping hit mouth shut.

The fan theory reads: “Being the selfish [bleep] that he is I think if Samson finds out that Craig raped Lydia he’d try to blackmail Craig to get his job back and a [bleep] load of cash.”

But, could Samson actually blackmail Craig and suggest that he buys his silence?

Will Samson blackmail Craig? (Credit: ITV)

Will Samson blackmail Craig?

Samson’s quite the pro when it comes to blackmailing people (just ask Noah!) He’s also somebody who always has money on his mind.

But, will Samson be selfish and blackmail Craig over the rape to get what he wants?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Will Samson blackmail Craig? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!