Last night in Emmerdale (Tuesday, September 12), Lydia returned to work and struggled to keep a brave face.

She was then handed some flowers by Craig’s colleague as a gift for all her hard work despite not feeling well.

A new Emmerdale fan theory now suggests that Samson will expose Craig’s attack on Lydia.

Samson’s been getting work experience from Craig (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Samson’s been working for Craig

Since the rape, Lydia’s felt pressurised into returning to work so that Samson doesn’t lose out.

He’s been enjoying his work experience with Craig, learning the ropes of the tech business.

Last night, after seeing how happy Sam and Samson were about the work experience, Lydia went into work once more.

Starting to clean, she was disgusted when she was given a bunch of flowers from Craig’s colleague.

His colleague had said that Craig wanted to gift them to her to thank her for her hard work despite being under the weather.

Lydia then asked if Craig was popular with the staff, being left sickened when his colleague confirmed that he was.

Back at home, Lydia then binned the bouquet of flowers and cried to herself as she made her way upstairs.

Will Samson come across the CCTV? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Samson to expose Craig

A new Emmerdale fan theory suggests that Samson will put his technology skills to good use and stumble across the CCTV.

The theory predicts that Samson will find the video of Craig’s attack of Lydia and expose him. Or, he might even hack into Craig’s emails and rumble his crimes that way.

One fan wrote: “I wonder if Craig’s office has CCTV which would have caught the moment he assaulted Lydia? Lydia has had a shower and burnt her clothes destroying vital evidence,” to which another fan replied: “Maybe Samson on work experience could come across it.”

Another person also suggested: “If Samson could learn to code to the point where he hacks all of Craig’s hardware and devices so that he can have access to Craig’s messages that would be legendary.”

Can Samson help Lydia get justice over Craig? (Credit: ITV)

Will Samson rumble Craig’s crimes?

Samson’s working very closely with Craig and is becoming quite a pro with working technology.

Being around Craig a lot might mean that he stumbles upon something that exposes Craig. But, will Samson rumble Craig’s crimes and help Lydia get justice?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Will Samson expose Craig? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!