Emmerdale fan theory: Nicky to blackmail Caleb with more secrets from his past?

In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Wednesday, June 21), Caleb shocked Nicky by revealing that he knew that he pushed him.

Nicky initially made out as if Mack had attacked Caleb but Caleb knew better.

Now, a new Emmerdale fan theory suggests that Nicky could blackmail Caleb. But could he?

Nicky tried to blame Mack (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Caleb knows the truth about Nicky

Last night, Caleb came out of his coma at the hospital and had a conversation with Nicky. Nicky blamed Mack for almost killing Caleb and wanted him to get the punishment he deserved.

Caleb told Nicky that Mack had a son meaning that he would have to leave him if he went to prison. Nicky wasn’t bothered making Caleb reveal that he knew that Nicky was really the one to push him.

Panicking, Nicky begged Caleb to keep quiet and not tell the police what he knew. He’d pushed Caleb without intending to, being angry with him for lying about the amount of money he had.

Caleb then contemplated either telling the police the truth or framing Mack for the attack to save his son.

A new fan theory predicts a sinister move from Nicky (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Nicky to blackmail Caleb

A new Emmerdale fan theory suggests that Nicky could blackmail Caleb to keep quiet over the attack.

He could have something else on Caleb, threatening to expose this if he went to the police and dobbed him in.

Is Nicky gonna blackmail Caleb to keep quiet? #Emmerdale — Rosie Bentham Fans (@BenthamFans) June 21, 2023

On Twitter, the Emmerdale fan theory read: “Is Nicky gonna blackmail Caleb to keep quiet?”

But, could he force Caleb to keep quiet about the truth and frame Mack instead?

Caleb knows the truth – but what will he do? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Could Nicky blackmail Caleb?

The new fan theory suggests that Nicky could blackmail Caleb to keep quiet. But, surely all of Caleb’s secrets are now out of the open?

What more could Caleb have lurking in his past? Could Nicky blackmail Caleb and force him to blame Mack instead?

