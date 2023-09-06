In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Tuesday, September 5), Craig forced himself on Lydia and raped her.

Lydia was traumatised and failed to open up to her loved ones about what happened.

A new Emmerdale fan theory now suggests that Lydia could end up pregnant after her rape horror.

Craig sexually assaulted Lydia (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Craig raped Lydia

Last night, Lydia couldn’t deal with nearly having kissed Craig and decided to hand in her resignation. However, she soon started to feel guilty when Craig explained how much their reunion meant to him.

Things took a horrifying turn though when Craig wouldn’t accept Lydia’s resignation and forced himself on to her.

He then raped her before acting as though he’d done nothing wrong, giving her a lift back home.

Once home, Lydia had told Sam and Mandy that she was going to take a shower before dinner. With this, she headed upstairs and showered. She then hid her clothes in a basket in the bathroom.

Struggling to process everything, Lydia ignored Craig’s phone call and prepared to go downstairs to face Sam, hiding the truth from him.

A new fan theory predicts a heartbreaking twist (Credit: ITV)

EastEnders fan theory: Lydia pregnant after rape horror?

Recently, Craig visited his and Lydia’s late son Toby’s resting place and expressed his surprise that Lydia never had more children of her own.

Now, a new fan theory suggests that Lydia might discover that she’s pregnant after her rape horror.

i have a bad feeling Lydia's might get pregnant. The script has been harping on how she never had any children of her own a little too much. #Emmerdale — SlaveToVirgosGroove (@Nk3play2) September 5, 2023

The fan who shared the theory on Twitter wrote: “I have a bad feeling Lydia might get pregnant. The script has been harping on how she never had any children of her own a little too much.”

Will Lydia find out that she’s pregnant with Craig’s baby? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Will Lydia get pregnant?

Craig has already shared that he was glad that he had a baby with Lydia.

But, will Lydia get pregnant with again by him, but this time in such awful circumstances? And, will she tell Sam about what happened to her?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!