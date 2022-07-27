An Emmerdale fan theory has suggested that a new man for Gabby Thomas is about to be revealed.

However, a shocking twist could spell heartbreak for Gabby and another much-loved villager.

Gabby has recently been looking for a man after putting all of her attention into raising her young son. Now it seems like romance may be on the horizon.

However, her future man may prove to be too good to be true…

Gabby is ready for love (Credit: ITV)

Gabby and Kit get together?

One Twitter user has theorised that Gabby could find romance with a recent arrival to the village.

However, if this theory turns out to be true, it could also lead to heartbreak for Gabby – and another villager.

Via Twitter, a user said “I think Gabby will end up snogging the physio that Laurel’s seeing (she hasn’t met him yet so will be unaware it’s him), he will play them both off, until they finally realise it’s the same bloke.”

Physiotherapist Kit (Thoren Ferguson) recently arrived on the scene following Marlon Dingle‘s stroke.

Kit recently arrived on the scene following Marlon’s stroke (Credit: ITV)

New love for Laurel

He has since begun seeing Laurel Thomas after they hooked up at Marlon and Rhona’s engagement party.

He and Laurel shared a kiss before sloping off to spend the night together.

However, fans have already wondered if there might be more to Kit than meets the eye.

Him playing Gabby and Laurel off against each other in a love triangle would certainly fit with this idea.

Laurel has recently begun dating Kit (Credit: ITV)

With Gabby yet to meet the physiotherapist for herself, she will be unaware of who he is – and his history with Laurel.

Is romance on the cards for Gabby?

Is a kiss with Kit in her future?

Are she and Laurel headed for heartbreak?

