In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Monday March 27, 2023), Mack felt his baby kick for the first time.

Chloe also revealed that they are having a baby boy but Mack pretended to be unbothered.

Now, a new Emmerdale fan theory, predicts that Chloe will die leaving Mack to bring up his baby.

Mack felt his baby boy kick (Credit: ITV)

Mack felt his baby kick for the first time

Last night, Chloe bumped into Mack at the Hide.

She was about to meet Amy for a drink but stopped to sit down with Mack. She then revealed the gender of her and Mack’s baby – a boy.

Mack was shocked at not being told the baby’s gender sooner.

As Chloe felt her baby kick, she asked Mack if he wanted to feel it. Mack wasn’t sure but ultimately proceeded to feel his son kicking.

Later on, Mack spoke to Nate about sharing this special moment with Chloe. Nate suggested that Mack might care more about the baby than he’s making out.

A new fan theory predicts that Chloe will die (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Chloe to die in child birth?

A new Emmerdale fan theory suggests that Chloe might die in child birth, leaving Mack to bring up his child and tell Charity the truth.

At the moment, Mack’s making out as if he doesn’t care about the baby. However, how would he feel if he’s forced to be a single dad if Chloe dies?

Chloe's gonna die in child birth and Mack is going to have confess he's the father and bring that baby up. Otherwise, there's no point to this plot and Chloe is a superfluous character anyway. #Emmerdale — Victoria (@ToriaTowers) March 27, 2023

On Twitter, an Emmerdale fan shared the theory, predicting: “Chloe’s gonna die in child birth and Mack is going to have to confess he’s the father and bring that baby up. Otherwise, there’s no point to this plot and Chloe is a superfluous character anyway.”

The fan theory suggests that Mack will feel a responsibility towards his baby, vowing to bring it up if Chloe dies.

But, could this be the case?

Could Chloe die? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Could Chloe die?

Mack’s trying to kid himself that he wants nothing to do with his baby. But, could Chloe die in child birth and change everything for him?

Will Mack have no choice but to confess the truth to Charity? Will Mack bring up his baby? And does that spell the end for him and Charity?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

