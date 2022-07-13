Emmerdale fan theory: Chas betrays family as she’s blackmailed over Al affair?

An Emmerdale fan theory has suggested Sandra will discover Chas and Al’s affair and she will blackmail Chas into helping her steal from Liv.

Recently Sandra returned to the village claiming she wants to get sober, but viewers know she’s working with a guy called Terry to take Liv’s money.

Now one fan thinks she will blackmail Chas into helping her.

Sandra is back (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory suggests Chas betrays family as she’s blackmailed over Al affair

A few weeks ago Chas began having an affair with Al Chapman as she struggled to take in the news of Faith’s cancer diagnosis.

Her husband Paddy is obviously unaware of the affair.

When Sandra came back, Chas wasn’t impressed to see Liv’s mother, knowing the trouble she’s caused in the past.

Sandra claimed that she was back to get sober, but Vinny and Liv soon found out she owes a man named Terry £4000.

Chas is having an affair with Al (Credit: ITV)

Liv agreed to pay Terry off and Sandra was seemingly relieved he was gone.

However it was revealed to viewers that Sandra and Terry are working together.

Sandra wants to try and get as much money out of Liv as possible by convincing her to sell her property.

But now one fan thinks Sandra will find out about Chas and Al’s affair and decide to blackmail Chas into helping her steal from Liv.

The Emmerdale viewer wrote: “I think Sandra will discover the Al and Chas affair and want Chas to help her convince Liv to sell up.”

What’s next for Sandra?

This week Liv is happy to hear Sandra is doing better and suggests she looks for a job.

Later Vinny tells Mandy that Sandra has moved in with them and she’s taken aback.

Sandra starts working at the salon (Credit: ITV)

Mandy offers to help Sandra find a job and soon offers Liv’s mum a job at the salon.

It’s not long before Sandra starts her new job and she’s shown the ropes.

But Bernice isn’t happy when she learns Sandra is shadowing her for the day.

How will Sandra get on?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

