Last night in Emmerdale (Monday April 24, 2023), Caleb watched Cain fight Nicky in the garage after catching him having broken in. But just what is Caleb prepared to sacrifice to get his revenge on Kim Tate?

After the beating, Nicky asked Caleb how much longer he would have stood there and watched his son get beaten up.

Now, a new Emmerdale fan theory suggests that Caleb could kill his own son, Nicky, in a bid to ensure that his plan is successful.

Caleb watched Cain beat up his son (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Caleb watched Cain and Nicky fight

Last night Nicky broke into the garage in a bid to steal the car Cain had been working on. He’d promised Caleb that he had a way to get some money.

However, Cain entered the garage and caught Nicky inside, questioning him as to why he’d broken in. Nicky lied and said that he was looking for the telescope that Isaac took from Lucas.

Cain saw through Nicky’s lies and started fighting him. As Nicky was getting beaten up, Caleb walked in and stood watching the fight play out.

After the fight, Nicky asked Caleb how long he would have stood there and watched him get hurt for. Caleb answered by saying that he would do whatever he had to do to whoever until he got Home Farm from Kim.

A new fan theory reckons Caleb could kill Nicky (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Caleb to kill Nicky?

A new Emmerdale fan theory suggests that Caleb could kill his own son in a bid to get what’s rightfully his.

Caleb told Nicky that he would do whatever it takes to get what’s his, but could this mean that he would harm his own son in the process?

Still think Caleb is going to kill Nicky… #emmerdale — Corey Terrett (@terrettcorey) April 24, 2023

One fan conjured up the Emmerdale fan theory, taking to Twitter to write: “Still think Caleb is going to kill Nicky…”

Caleb’s proved that he can stand and watch his own son get hurt, but would he go as far as to kill Nicky to win back Home Farm?

Does Caleb have it in him? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Will Caleb kill Nicky?

At the moment, Caleb and Nicky are working together to take Home Farm from Kim and Gabby. However, Nicky is starting to get irritated with the way Caleb’s behaving.

Nicky’s made it clear that he disapproves of some his father’s actions. He’s not been happy about Caleb seeing Leyla and he also wasn’t pleased with Caleb putting the Dingles before him.

After the revelation Nicky is secretly into men as well as women, it’s clear he’s struggling with pretending to love Gabby. He doesn’t want to lie any more.

But, will Nicky’s attitude become a problem for Caleb? Will Caleb have to resort to killing his own son so that Nicky doesn’t jeopardise his plan?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

