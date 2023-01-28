emmerdale caleb miligan comp itv
Emmerdale fan theory: Caleb is gay and set for relationship with another villager

Emmerdale fans are predicting Caleb Miligan will be revealed to be gay – and have a relationship with a villager.

But who?

The businessman made his debut late last year as Faith Dingle’s long-lost son.

Emmerdale fans are predicting Caleb Miligan is gay (Credit: ITV)

He has brushed off questions about any partners and hasn’t opened up to his new family about his personal life.

And now soap bosses have revealed that Ethan Anderson and Marcus Dean are set to split.

For fans it’s the perfect opportunity to see Caleb with someone.

“We’ve got our Anderson family – Charles, Ethan, Naomi and of course Manpreet, who’s with Charles,” revealed Emmerdale boss Jane Hudson.

“They’ve finally got their own home – Charles and Manpreet – which is fantastic.

“We are going to see Ethan go through quite a journey with Marcus on screen, which will result in Ethan being young, free and single – and where will that lead us to?

Emmerdale - What To Expect from 2023

Emmerdale split announced by bosses

“There is a lot in store for the Andersons this year.”

And fans know exactly where they want it to lead – to Caleb.

One fan said: “Marcus with Caleb would be an interesting twist.

“Ethan could vanish in the next episode and wouldn’t be missed, the character has been so badly written that he’s just a void in his own storylines.

Ethan and Marcus are set for a shock split (Credit: ITV)

“Emile John might be a wonderful actor, but we’ll never know because of how dire the scripts are?”

But a second said: “This could be the best thing for Marcus. Could be an interesting character without the bore-tron 3000 holding him back.

“Really liked his scenes with Arthur a few weeks back and it seems he interacts better with the other characters in the village.”

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year? 

However a third said: “The actor who plays Marcus is likeable and charismatic to me.

“I feel he’s been wasted on this part, especially as it feels inevitable Marcus will be a psycho.

“It speaks volumes about the show’s interest in this relationship that they just casually announce the split in a video, no tease, no build-up, nothing.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

