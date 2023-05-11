Last night in Emmerdale (Wednesday May 10, 2023), Kim confronted Cain and told him that he was on his final warning.

She told him to stay away from her family and stop getting into fights with Will, responding to their recent punch up.

However, now, a new Emmerdale fan theory suggests that Kim and Cain could soon embark on an affair with each other.

Kim warned Cain off (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Kim warned Cain to stay away

Last night, Will punched Cain at the garage after Cain made a comment about his relationship with Kim. Caleb and Jimmy had to hold them back from each other as their anger bubbled.

Later on, Kim visited Cain at the garage and warned him to stay away from her family. This comes after Cain got into a fight with both Will and Nicky.

Kim told Cain that she would ruin the lives of every member of Cain’s family if he didn’t listen to her warning.

Cain told her that he wouldn’t let her do that, brushing off her threats. Kim then walked off unable to win.

Could Kim and Cain have an affair? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Affair for Kim and Cain?

After Kim’s warning, a new Emmerdale fan theory suggests that Kim and Cain will have an affair with each other.

Stranger things have happened – Kim did blackmail Cain into sleeping with her several years ago so could any previous feelings for Cain resurface?

#Emmerdale In romance novels, the Kim threatening Cain inevitably results in the characters falling in love.

Has Cain & Kim any history on that leather sofa? — McWhiskers (@fussyMcWhiskers) May 10, 2023

The new Emmerdale fan theory suggests that the tension between Kim and Cain could soon turn into a sexual one.

One fan tweeted: “In romance novels, the Kim threatening Cain inevitably results in the characters falling in love. Has Cain and Kim any history on that leather sofa?”

Will feelings develop between Kim and Cain? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Could Kim and Cain have an affair?

Kim’s flirted with Cain in the past but he rejected her advances. Now, Cain’s happy with Moira and Kim’s with Will.

But, could their recent conflict turn into a romantic connection? Could Kim and Cain soon have an affair with each other?

